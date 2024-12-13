Astro Bot Wins GOTY

Action platformer, Astro Bot, has taken home the big prize of Game of the Year at this year’s The Game Awards. It also nabbed a couple of other awards.

Alongside GOTY, Team Asobi’s PlayStation history homage swiped up other awards like Best Game Direction, Best Family, and Best Action Adventure. We can’t say we’re all that surprised, it was certainly a solid game that beats out much of what other AAA studios have pushed out there this year.

In our review, we said: “This lovable, adorable white and blue bot offers a mixture of fun and engaging platforming gameplay with the PS5 spin and PlayStation nostalgia to please both new and longtime fans in multiple ways. Astro Bot may not have the extensive history nor brand recognition comparable to platformers like Mario… yet.”

