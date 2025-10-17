Astro Bot Will Probably Have A Lot Of Merch

Sony’s merch boss, Steffi Steffen, sees a lot of potential for Astro Bot to make it big in the merch market. You’ve probably seen an uptick in officially licensed PlayStation merch like figurines, backpack clips, and jerseys.

Speaking to Brands Untapped, Steffen expresses how there’s so much potential for this little blue and white robot and it’s just the beginning as they journey into producing products with the bot on them. She also had noted the little bot is already part of an award-winning game.

“Astro Bot has so much potential. It’s already a critically acclaimed title winning Game of the Year in 2024, and we’re only just beginning to explore its reach across toys, collectibles, and lifestyle products.”

Would you pick up some Astro Bot trinkets? Let us know below!