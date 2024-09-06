Astro Bot To Add 15 Levels As DLC

Astro Bot launches today, with more to come from Team Asobi. New DLC will seemingly make its rounds with some stuff being geared toward speedrunning and general challenges.

During a studio visit, VGC shared that the Japanese studio has plans to introduce 10 challenge levels as well as five speedrun levels. It’s also possible the number of levels may differ as a month time can make a difference. There’s no concrete timeline, but we do know the game itself has a wealth of content full of cameos and passion, with Sony’s full marketing support.

If you haven’t already, Team Asobi has been actively updating Astro’s Playroom with new content to celebrate Astro Bot’s release, including some new bots, two of which we’ve covered in the past.

