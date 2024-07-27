Astro Bot Is Getting Sony’s Full Marketing Support It Seems

While overall, the recent State of Play was a lackluster event, it did have a beacon of hope with Astro Bot, and it seems Sony is confident the game will strike players’ fancy and is making sure you know it exists. The game will feature over 100 cameos.

As suggested by Push Square, citing other sources, it seems what events PlayStation is part of over in China, such as Hong Kong’s Ani-Com & Games Expo, are enjoying what looks to be a pretty pricey marketing campaign complete with thematically blue-clad booth girls and a large poster proudly displaying the bot of the hour.

This big marketing push for Astro Bot is likely due to PlayStation’s desire to break the bad habit of not promoting its platformers enough, usually ending up with a manufactured failure on their hands when it could’ve been avoided by giving it a similar level of attention to its more narrative endeavors.

Overall, what we’ve seen of Astro Bot looks exciting and we’re sure it’ll be a great first-party game that will offset PS’ normal narrative exclusives when it releases on September 6, 2024.

Share this: Facebook

X

