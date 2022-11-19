  • Home
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Soon Ends Content Updates

November 19, 2022 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

After two years of post-launch support, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla content updates are coming to an end. The last content update will be Title Update 1.6.2, which will feature The Last Chapter DLC, an option to keep your hood up at all times, and stuff kept under wraps until the update releases.

The support ending does mean that timed festivals are coming to an end, but for those who missed out on the goodies, you’ll be able to find the items in shop throughout England after the The First Night of Samhain quest. We currently don’t have an idea how much any of the rewards will be in shops.

Unfortunately, one of the things not brought to the upcoming update is a New Game+, something that Ubsioft appears to want to stop doing. According to PlayStation LifeStyle, New Game+ is not a feature because “the depth of the game gave us limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding.”

The Last Chapter is the latest DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla where you get to tie up some loose ends in various storylines while Elvor was part of the Raven Clan.

 

