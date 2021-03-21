Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ostara Festival Decor Disabled Amid Crash Reports

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has not had the best release it could’ve. While the game itself is praised a lot by media and fans, making sure the game’s glitch-free is certainly not a strong suit Ubisoft had with this title.

From the get-go, it seems as though something goes wrong every time they release a patch to fix another problem. A recent problem found was tied to the Ostara Festival and its decorations. This addition appeared to have led to a myriad of players reporting the game excessively crashing in Ravensthorpe.

We’re deploying a server-side hotfix to address a rise in crashing near Ravensthorpe. Settlement decorations will be temporarily removed and Ostara Festival quests involving decorations will not be completable. Thanks for your patience as our team releases a permanent fix soon! pic.twitter.com/gYG7O8dvF3 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 20, 2021

Ubisoft quickly took note of it and have since pulled the decor and made quests tied to such decor incompletable. Luckily, they caught on quickly and issued a hotfix, but it’s certainly not helped the game’s reputation of having a glitch every update.

What do you think? Have you played Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, if so, how do you like it? Tell us below!

