Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ostara Festival Decor Disabled Amid Crash Reports

March 21, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has not had the best release it could’ve. While the game itself is praised a lot by media and fans, making sure the game’s glitch-free is certainly not a strong suit Ubisoft had with this title.

From the get-go, it seems as though something goes wrong every time they release a patch to fix another problem. A recent problem found was tied to the Ostara Festival and its decorations. This addition appeared to have led to a myriad of players reporting the game excessively crashing in Ravensthorpe.

Ubisoft quickly took note of it and have since pulled the decor and made quests tied to such decor incompletable. Luckily, they caught on quickly and issued a hotfix, but it’s certainly not helped the game’s reputation of having a glitch every update.

What do you think? Have you played Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, if so, how do you like it? Tell us below!

