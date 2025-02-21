Assassin’s Creed Shadows Will Introduce Canon Mode

As the latest Assassin’s Creed game’s release draws closer, fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can finally get their hand on the new Japanese-inspired sequel, Assassin’s Creed Shadows. With that in mind, Ubisoft has dropped an update on a brand new feature being added to the game, Canon mode.

So what is Canon mode? In essence, it’s an optional mode that will toggle on narrative-locked dialogue during cutscenes, according to AC on Twitter. The entire mode isoptionalso fans who want the full RPG experience have nothing to worry about, but those who want to experience lore-accurate narrative and have more fluid cutscenes can toggle the mode on.

#AssassinsCreedShadows introduces CANON MODE.



📜 Lore lovers! Feel fully immersed in the canon story with narrative-locked dialogue during cutscenes.

⚔️ RPG fans, have no fear! Toggle this mode off to continue enjoying your roleplaying experience.



How will you be playing? pic.twitter.com/58Q2YrApZl — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) February 18, 2025

Ubisoft has also stated that the mode won’t have an impact on the game’s difficulty and players will still be able to switch between characters in the open world. That being said once Canon mode is activated there is no option to switch it off, so be sure it’s the option you want to take.

