Apparently The DualSense Front Plate Is Easily Detachable

We’re just a meager 10 days away from the PS5 launching and coverage of its accessories seems to be in a decent swing as press and those lucky enough to get the console early have been shooting videos and snapping photos to keep fans hyped. One such feature many, many people wouldn’t know is how its DualSense controller has an easily detachable plate.

YouTuber John Glasscock showcased a few things you might not know about the PS5 controller. One such feature was that its black front plate is easily detachable. This would feasibly mean you can change it out with your own custom third-party plate – provided Sony doesn’t shutter it first.

What do you think? Are you excited for the PS5 and the DualSense? Tell us below!