Anticipated PS5 Exclusive Black Myth: Wukong Goes Gold

Game Science’s hotly-anticipated action game, Black Myth: Wukong, has gone gold ahead of its release later this month. The game has been in development since 2018.

On Twitter, the official Black Myth: Wukong account announced that the game reached that status, as well as revealing that it will be debuting a new trailer on Thursday at 7 PM PST. At this point, all there is left for the studio to do are the final steps of experiencing, testing, and finally launching the anticipated game based on the classic Chinese novel, Journey to the West.

Dear Destined Ones,

Thank you for your patience! We're thrilled to announce that the full development of #BlackMythWukong is complete, and the game will be released as scheduled.😉

Right now, our entire team is working hard on the final stages of experiencing, testing, and… pic.twitter.com/KOpj6F6xtJ — Black Myth: Wukong (@BlackMythGame) August 6, 2024

Black Myth: Wukong is set to debut August 20 on both PS5 and PC.

