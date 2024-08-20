Animal Crossing-Like Floatopia Floats Its Way To PS5 Next Year

PlayStation 5 owners can rest assured that soon enough a game that looks to be eerily similar to Animal Crossing is heading our way with Netease’s Floatopia. Right now, the closest thing we’ve got is Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is of course still vastly different than Nintendo’s first-party animal romp.

Announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live with a debut trailer, which showcases a cutesy art style and promises of staples within the cozy game genre like farming and — what looks like — building a home.

Its story remains to be seen, but we assume it likely is mostly a game centered around relaxing and enjoying the flowers and such. Basically, it’s going to scratch that cozy Animal Crossing-like itch that is sorely neglected on the PlayStation market.

Floatopia doesn’t have a set-in-stone release date, but it is poised to release next year.

