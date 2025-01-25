Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit Announced

It has been years since YouTube icon the Angry Video Game Nerd saw his own video game. Now the Nerd is coming back for both modern gaming and a genuine retro release.

The Angry Video Game Nerd is back thanks to Retroware. AVGN 8-bit is the newest Nerd Adventure yet, as the Nerd himself pulls out the new game from his NES shelf in the trailer below, uploaded on Wednesday January 22.

Retroware is proud to announce its newest AVGN game, built for the NES by Mega Cat Studios, that brings retro gaming to modern fans. Limited Run Games has also been partnered with to produce physical editions–for both modern consoles and as an authentic NES cartridge–at a later date to be announced.

AVGN 8-bit is still somewhere in the works and as such, has no release window available. This is the first AVGN video game since 2016’s Angry Video Game Nerd II: ASSimilation and the 2020 deluxe bundle of both AVGN Adventures titles. AVGN 8-bit will be coming to PS4/PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. There will also be a genuine physical cartridge release for the classic Nintendo Entertainment System, with Limited Run Games in charge of the game’s physical copies. You can even order a free poster of the game here.

