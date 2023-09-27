Angry Birds Slingshot To PSVR 2 Next Month

Resolution Games and Rovio are returning the hugely popular mobile game, Angry Birds, to PSVR 2 this October in Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs. The original game came to the original PSVR.

From the sound of it, it’s a straight-up port with a few quality-of-life improvements, like making use of the more accurate PSVR 2 Sense controllers. It doesn’t say whether or not this title will have an upgrade path from the PSVR to PSVR 2 version.

