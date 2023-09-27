Menu Close
Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Angry Birds Slingshot To PSVR 2 Next Month

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Resolution Games and Rovio are returning the hugely popular mobile game, Angry Birds, to PSVR 2 this October in Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs. The original game came to the original PSVR.

From the sound of it, it’s a straight-up port with a few quality-of-life improvements, like making use of the more accurate PSVR 2 Sense controllers. It doesn’t say whether or not this title will have an upgrade path from the PSVR to PSVR 2 version.

What do you think? Are you excited to return to the Isle of Pigs? Let us know below!

Tagged , , , , ,

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

View all post by Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger | Website

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
%d bloggers like this: