An Official Tomb Raider Cookbook Has Been Announced

Okay then, anyone who hoped for a brand-new game to be announced thanks to the leak and subsequent announcement and launch of Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy should probably look away. Instead of announcing a brand-new game, Square Enix went a different route by announcing the Official Tomb Raider Cookbook.

The reveal was part of the Square Enix Presents livestream on Thursday. While not much was revealed in terms of its content other than – you know – recipes, many fans felt a tiny bit jipped and even more confused. This was part of the 25th-anniversary celebration and all they really revealed was a cookbook and a remaster.

Don’t get us wrong, the reveal of a remaster trilogy under one price tag is great and all, but come on, fans want to see what’s next in Lara Croft’s adventures, not what she’s cooking while traveling the world. That said, if you’re an aspiring chef or interested in cooking, maybe you’ll find value in it, plenty of games do have cookbooks based on in-game food, after all. Just look at Fallout and The Elder Scrolls.



What do you think? Is a Tomb Raider cookbook one of the more bizarre ways Square Enix could’ve celebrated 25 years of Tomb Raider? Tell us below!

