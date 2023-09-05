Alone In The Dark Delayed To Avoid Crowded October Window

THQ Nordic has decided to pull the reigns back and delay Alone in the Dark, largely to avoid the crowded month of October. This isn’t shocking as Alan Wake 2, the hotly anticipated continuation of the Xbox 360-era Remedy Entertainment title was slapped with a delay a week after its initial release date to avoid the crowd.

Notably, developer Pieces Interactive cited in a press release the Remedy adventure and Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as the leading games causing this congestion of the month and that it doesn’t want to compete with such a strong lineup. It also says this will give the team time to perfect the game and enjoy the good games coming in the chaotic October window.

Alone in the Dark will now debut on January 16, 2024.

What do you think? Are you excited for Alone in the Dark? Let us know below!

