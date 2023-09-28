Alan Wake 2 Will Have A “Solid” Performance Mode

The much-anticipated sequel to Remedy’s Alan Wake is just around the corner. Over 13 years since the release of the original, Alan Wake 2 is finally releasing on October 27.

Communications Director at Remedy, Thomas Puha, explained on X that although the game has been developed as a 30fps experience, focussing on visuals and ambiance, there will be a ‘solid’ performance mode, that comes with the option to increase the frame rate.

When asked by an X user, “Do you mean unlocked with a 60fps target or a true 60fps lock majority of the time,” Puha simply responded — “Still tweaking that.”

The initial release date was slated for October 17 but was delayed by 10 days to avoid the crowd — particularly Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2.

