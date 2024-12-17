Alan Wake 2 Update Lets You Toggle PSSR On And Off

Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake 2 introduced a new update targeting the poor performance on the PS5 Pro. Fixing the problem is all about turning off PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution.

The patch notes (via VGC) address the issue, with its improvements section being exclusively dedicated to the mid-gen refresh.

This means Alan Wake 2 joins the ranks of Silent Hill 2 Remake and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, both, at the very least, planning on introducing an option to dash PSSR.

Full patch notes:

Improvements and additions

[PS5 Pro] Added a new “Balanced” graphics mode. This mode requires compatible displays that can achieve a 120Hz refresh rate. The Balanced mode combines PS5 Pro Quality mode settings including raytracing with Performance mode resolution. This mode targets 40fps.

[PS5 Pro] Slightly adjusted visual settings of the Performance mode to achieve a more consistent framerate.

[PS5 Pro] Quality and Balanced mode: Adjusted Raytracing settings to achieve a less noisy image.

[PS5 Pro] Added an option to toggle PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) On/Off.

Fixes

[The Lake House] Fixed manuscript collectables that showed the wrong page in Saga’s Mind Place.

[The Lake House] Fixed “Welcome to the Lake House” video collectable missing audio.

Minor fixes and optimizations.

