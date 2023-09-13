Menu Close
Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 To Be Remedy’s Longest Game Yet

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Finnish game developer Remedy Entertainment is raring to release Alan Wake 2 to digital storefronts late next month, and it sounds like it’s gonna be its longest game to date. Control previously held that title, clocking in at around 13 hours.

Game director Sam Lake took to Kinda Funny (via RockPaperShotgun) to address that the Finnish dev has always felt the pressure to produce longer games internally. Traditionally, it’s been a studio full of very tightly-knit story-focused games with Control: Ultimate Edition being its longest title.

With Alan Wake 2 on the horizon, though, it’s going to push players past the 20-hour mark.

What do you think? Are you excited for Alan Wake 2? Let us know below!

