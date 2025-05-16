Agents of Sabotage Expands with Major GTA Online Rewards and Bonuses This Week

Rockstar Games has rolled out a fresh update for Grand Theft Auto Online, putting clandestine operations at the forefront with the latest installment of Agents of Sabotage. This week, players can score double GTA$ and RP on all FIB Files Finales, along with a lucrative GTA$100K bonus for completing any three of them.

Adding to the excitement, players who successfully complete The Titan Job anytime before May 21 will unlock the exclusive Merryweather Security livery for the Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule helicopter.

Highlights from This Week’s GTA Online Update

Double GTA$ and RP on FIB Files Finales, Drift Races, and Hunting Pack (Remix)

on FIB Files Finales, Drift Races, and Hunting Pack (Remix) Doubled Passive Income from the Garment Factory business

from the Garment Factory business Exclusive Unlock: Completing The Titan Job grants access to the Merryweather Security livery for the Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule helicopter

Completing The Titan Job grants access to the Merryweather Security livery for the Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule helicopter Weekly Challenge: Complete any three FIB Files Finales to claim a GTA$100,000 bonus

Vehicles Available This Week

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Vehicles:

Vapid Retinue (Sports Classic)

Grotti Stinger (Sports Classic)

Enus Stafford (Sedan)

Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer (Off-Road)

Ocelot Lynx (Sports)

Luxury Autos Selections:

Declasse Yosemite 1500 (Off-Road)

Canis Castigator (SUV)

HSW Premium Test Ride:

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag (Motorcycle)

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Place in the Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for four days to earn the Karin Hotring Everon (Sports) with the 35 Cover Up Paints livery

LS Car Meet Test Rides:

Bravado Verlierer (Sports)

Dewbauchee Massacro (Sports)

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio (Sports)

Lucky Wheel Top Prize:

Annis ZR350 (Sports) featuring the Classic Annis Racing livery

Discounts and Special Offers

30% Off Darnell Bros Garment Factory and Drift Tune Upgrades

Darnell Bros Garment Factory and Drift Tune Upgrades Gun Van Discounts: Free Homing Launcher and Grenade Launcher, plus 30% off Precision Rifle, Proximity Mines, Tear Gas, Grenades, and Armor

Free Homing Launcher and Grenade Launcher, plus 30% off Precision Rifle, Proximity Mines, Tear Gas, Grenades, and Armor Vehicle Discounts: 30% off Grotti Visione (Super), Declasse Mamba (Sports Classic), Karin Sultan RS Classic (Sports), Grotti X80 Proto (Super), Nagasaki Outlaw (Off-Road), Karin Asterope GZ (Sedan), Albany Brigham (Muscle), and Grotti Brioso 300 (Compact)

GTA+ Membership Perks

This month’s GTA+ benefits include a free Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, Bigness Sketches Shirt and Jeans, and the final opportunity for members to claim the GTA+ Classics Collection.

With rewards and discounts aplenty, this week’s GTA Online update is giving players plenty of reasons to jump back into Los Santos. Whether you’re taking on high-stakes missions or securing exclusive vehicles, there’s no shortage of action on the streets.

Will you be diving into the FIB Files Finales or grabbing a stylish new ride? Let us know which rewards you’re chasing!

