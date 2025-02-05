Age Of Mythology: Retold Launching To PS5 In March

Just as we catch wind of Forza Horizon 5 racing to the PS5 this spring, we find out Age of Mythology: Retold is similarly heading to the console. It’s certainly honing in on previous statements from Phil Spencer surrounding Xbox.

As shared on the Age of Empires YouTube, announcing the Immortal Pillars DLC, it also showed off that flashy PS5 logo at the end. Digging a touch deeper, you can find Age of Mythology: Retold on PlayStation available for pre-order.

Going with the slightly higher $49.99 pre-order nabs you five days of early access, the New Gods Pack: Freyr, Legacy Deity Portraits Pack, Immortal Pillars, and the unannounced second expansion once it releases. Of course, if you’re not that gung-ho, you can save some money with its $29.99 pre-order, which gets you the base game.

What do you think? Are you excited to get your hands on Age of Mythology: Retold on PS5? Let us know below!

