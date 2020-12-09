Activision’s Teasing Spyro 4 In Crash 4 Art Book

Spyro fans rejoice – it seems a teaser has been dropped, pointing to a Spyro 4. As we drive ever-closer to 2021, it seems like eagle-eyed Spyro fans noticed a potential reference to Toys for Bob’s Spyro-related future.

In an art book recently released for Crash 4, Activision dropped a hint. The hint points to a very visible, but also easy to miss, Spyro with what some claim to be “Spyro 4” plastered under the purple dragon. This isn’t a be-all-end-all confirmation, but it certainly is something to keep in mind.

The first official hint for "Spyro 4" is here! The #Crash4: It's About Time Art Book has a quote which confirms the hint. "… and a little hint at Spyro." #Spyro4 #SpyroTheDragon

Pictures provided by @CrashyNews. pic.twitter.com/1vLYh9uKzk — Spyro Universe 💎 (@SpyroUniverse) December 7, 2020

If we do see a new Spyro title, it has some shoes to fill. Toys for Bob’s last foyer into making a new entry of an established franchise was earlier this year, fresh in our minds. PSX Extreme’s Lorenzo Lombardi even called Crash 4 “a testament to old-school gaming and modern sensibilities.”

What do you think? Is this a not-so-subtle nudge to Spyro’s future? Tell us below!