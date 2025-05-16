A Quick Recap Of Fighting Game Reveals During EVO Japan 2025

Over the weekend, fighting games had one of it’s biggest events of the year when EVO (the Evolution Championship Series) had it’s Japan championship over the three day period. Five of the biggest fighting game series, and the best players on the planet gathered in Japan in the yearly regional culmination of the scene from Street Fighter 6 to Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising, as well as a massive number of smaller fighting game scene that didn’t make the main stage.

The highest publicized event in fighting games is yet to come as the simply titled EVO itself happens from August 1 to August 3 in Las Vegas Nevada, and that’ll be, as always, a spectacle with likely massive fighting game news to go along with the top shelf competitive scene. However, just because EVO JP was the year end for the JP region, does not mean there weren’t big announcements made. All games noted here can be found on PS4 and PS5.

Street Fighter 6 X Overwatch Collaboration

This contributor is a bit lost on Overwatch and that entire scene at this stage, having never even touched the first iteration. However, we have to presume this is still a fairly big deal, as five of the most popular members of the massive Street Fighter cast, as well as Guile, Blanka and Dhalsim, will enter Overwatch 2 as skins for members of the existing cast May 20 for a limited time. Interestingly, OW2‘s Associate Game Director Alec Dawson competed in SF6 this year, although we can’t confirm exact standings (preliminary research suggests he came in at 3,073,out of 7,195, however. Not too bad, all things considered).

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Galleon Reveal

For Granblue, the game moved from probably the most popular character in the longest running successful mobile title that had yet to be added before this year makes way for one that’s only a skosh less so, as GBFV goes from Sandalphon to Galleon. She would appear to be a highly flashy, and almost concerningly mobile grappler, which, as a Shermie main, we’re all for.

Guilty Gear Strive – Unika Mini-Debut

And, final news from EVO JP itself, Unika, one half of the the titular Dual Rulers of the as-of now on-going anime appeared in a small gameplay intro trailer for Guilty Gear Strive, and it was announced when she’d make her playable appearance, which will be May 27, 2025. The usual full intro trailer did not make an appearance, as Arc System Works noted that the full trailer would necessitate spoilers for the anime. The full trailer will likely release later this month, and a follow-up on said full trailer will happen then.

