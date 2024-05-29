A Big Threat Looms In Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is almost upon us, with just under a week before its debut, and to celebrate, Bungie has unveiled its final trailer before launch on June 4. As a reminder, you can get Destiny 2: Lightfall as part of PlayStation Plus Essential until June 3, which happens to only be a day before the the launch of the new DLC as well as when the new batch of free games appear.

The new trailer unveiled ahead of its launch showcases The Witness, the mysterious adversary from Destiny 2’s previous expansion. It appears based on the trailer, the main foe now is this established yet mystery-laden figure.

If you’ve yet to jump into the world of Destiny 2 for a while, now’s a fantastic time to do it, as Sony is offering free access to three of its DLC on top of Lightfall.

What do you think? Are you excited for The Final Shape? Let us know below!

