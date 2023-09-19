Menu Close

The Elder Scrolls VI Is Skipping PlayStation

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

If it wasn’t obvious already, The Elder Scrolls VI is more or less confirmed to be an Xbox console exclusive. Some hoped that it would be among the “case-by-case basis” games that would arrive on other platforms.

As spotted by Stephen Totilo on Twitter, a specific image from the FTC court case has spotlighted multiple games from Bethesda-affiliated studios since the ZeniMax acquisition. Key takeaways from the document included the lack of a PlayStation title since last year’s Ghostwire: Tokyo and a supposed release year — 2026.

Bethesda’s long-awaited follow-up to Skyrim was, of course, going to be Xbox exclusive. Pretty much anyone who read between the lines of the ZeniMax acquisition could’ve told you that, but it doesn’t make the news any less disheartening, as it’s yet another instance of this “case-by-case basis” not really existing.

What do you think? Are you disappointed or did you already expect this? Let us know below!

