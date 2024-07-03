3 PS3-Era Shooters Are Getting Delisted This Month

Electronic Arts has revealed that it plans on delisting three games, nuking any ability to get Trophies associated with the PS3 editions of the games. The changes won’t affect other versions of the same game, such as their PlayStation 4 versions.

EA revealed on social media that Battlefield 3, 4, and Hardline will all be delisted on July 31 while its online services will remain operational until November 7, 2024. Now, it’s worth noting the game isn’t completely useless after the delisting, if you can track down a physical copy, you can play the single player campaign.

Considering the more modern versions (that being the PS4 and Xbox One) are still available, it’s not the worst thing in the world, Battlefield 3 released in 2011, 4 in 2013, and Hardline stands as the youngest, releasing in 2015.



