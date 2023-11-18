Menu Close

3 More PS Classics Spotted On Track For PS Plus Premium

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

Straight off the heels of spotting 2009’s PSP tie-in Up rated, and then immediately announced, three more PlayStation classics have been rated, no doubt heading to PlayStation Plus Premium, as well.

As spotted by Gematsu on Twitter, PlayStation classic Buzz Lightyear of Star Command and cross-plat Thrillville and Thrillville: Off the Rails have been rated in Taiwan for both the PS4 and PS5. It’s possible these could be poised for next month’s slate, especially with the turnaround time of Up, or they could just never show up.

What do you think? Out of the three, which is your favorite? Let us know below!

Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

View all post by Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger | Website

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x