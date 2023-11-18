3 More PS Classics Spotted On Track For PS Plus Premium

Straight off the heels of spotting 2009’s PSP tie-in Up rated, and then immediately announced, three more PlayStation classics have been rated, no doubt heading to PlayStation Plus Premium, as well.

As spotted by Gematsu on Twitter, PlayStation classic Buzz Lightyear of Star Command and cross-plat Thrillville and Thrillville: Off the Rails have been rated in Taiwan for both the PS4 and PS5. It’s possible these could be poised for next month’s slate, especially with the turnaround time of Up, or they could just never show up.

Three more Disney games were rated for PS5/PS4 (PS Plus Classics) in Taiwan: • Disney/Pixar Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (PS1)

• Thrillville: Off the Rails (PSP)

• Thrillville (PSP) Disney/Pixar Up was rated the other day and then announced as part of this month's lineup. pic.twitter.com/T5TGVrgcka — Gematsu (@gematsu) November 17, 2023

What do you think? Out of the three, which is your favorite? Let us know below!