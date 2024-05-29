2K Purchases FIFA Rights, FIFA 2K25 In-Bound

It sounds like 2K has acquired the rights to develop games under FIFA branding following the landmark split from EA last year. Plenty of people since the split were speculating what studio would take up such a prodigious mantel.

Shared by MohPlay on X, the rumor isn’t that shocking, as no doubt the laundry list of licensed sports games 2K has put out makes it a prime candidate to develop FIFA games, but it’s worth pointing out that this is no officially confirmed.

2K has secured the official license from FIFA to create the next FIFA video game! The partnership is confirmed, and 2K will be developing a new football game series. 👀✨ FIFA 2K25 is set to launch this year, just in time for the FIFA World Cup 2K26! Get ready for FIFA 2K25!… pic.twitter.com/3jsu2XQu2a — MohPlay Inc🎮🎮 (@mohplay_inc_) May 24, 2024

Additionally, skepticism is healthy here as supposedly FIFA 2K25 is in-bound this year in time for FIFA World Cup 26, which is a mere month away. We don’t have to tell you this is quick turnaround, though, it’s all too possible it didn’t just get greenlit and this is just when the partnership is getting “confirmed” for retailers.

What do you think? Are you up to pick up FIFA 2K25? Let us know below!

