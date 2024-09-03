How To Unlock Special Bot 4 In Latest Astro’s Playroom Update

A week ahead of Astro Bot’s launch, Team Asobi not only released the latest Astro’s Playroom update to unlock Special Bot 4, but also dropped the launch trailer for the upcoming game.

Considering at the start of every month, a new Astro’s Playroom update drops with one of four hidden Special Bots for players to unlock, it was safe to assume the final update would drop at the start of September. Since the final update for Special Bot 4 has arrived early, Lee Brady of TrueTrophies already posted a guide on how to unlock Special Bot 4, who is themed after the classic PS1 title Ape Escape. Be aware that this puzzle is split into multiple parts:

Locate The Ape Escape Bot

Special Bot 4 is said to be hidden in Gusty Gateway. the first level of Memory Meadow. As you proceed, look out a capsule to pull out of the ground, then head to the area containing an easter egg referencing Ape Escape. Walk over to the corner behind the Ape Escape reference and you’ll spot a faint blue light over at the clouds. Throw your capsule at the blue light and you’ll unlock the trapped Ape Escape Bot.

Find Bananas

Keeping your eyes peeled for bananas is the next piece of the puzzle. Keep going a little further in the level until you find a section where you must cross on a cloud shaped after the PS1 console/accessories in order to scale a cliff. Climb up the cliff wall and spot a bot eating cherries on top of a tree. After punching the tree several times, pick up the bunch of bananas that dropped on the ground and head back to the platform in front of Special Bot 4.

The bananas will disappear after a moment, leading to the final part of the puzzle… but be warned: DO NOT hop off the platform! As long as you stay put, you won’t have to restart and find the bananas all over again.

Show Me Your Moves

While a dance-off against the Ape Escape Bot won’t be called for, you will have to play a bit of “Monkey See, Monkey Do.” The Ape Escape Bot will instruct you to follow the same dance moves one at a time. Remember that each directional button on the DualSense Controller performs a different dance move:

Pressing left will Twist, pressing up will Floss, pressing down will Jig, and pressing right will Boogie.

Pay careful attention on each dance move demonstrated, or else you’ll have to go back to retrieve the bananas and follow the dance moves again. Complete the dance moves correctly and you will free Special Bot 4 and unlock the last two DLC trophies: No escape! and Four The Players. The latter trophy will unlock when all four Special Bots are freed. All four Bots will then be transferrable to the upcoming game when it launches on Friday September 6, 2024.

The in-game countdown possibly goes by the hour, hence “006 days” instead of “007 days”

As previously mentioned, Team Asobi dropped the Astro Bot launch trailer on Friday August 30. Also included in an article by Push Square is the first episode of a Behind The Scenes video for Astro Bot. Enjoy the trailer as everyone awaits the imminent return of Captain Astro himself!

What do you think of the multi-step puzzle to unlock Special Bot 4? Are you going bananas ahead of next week’s launch for Astro Bot? Let us know below!

