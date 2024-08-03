How To Unlock Special Bot 3 In New Astro’s Playroom Update

A new Astro’s Playroom update just went live one month away from the release of Astro Bot, featuring a Gran Turismo inspired bot.

Every month since the State of Play Astro Bot trailer dropped, Team Asobi has introduced one of four hidden special bots in each level of Astro’s Playroom. Each special bot is located on a specific level, and players must solve puzzles in order to unlock them. Just as the other two special bots are inspired by various PlayStation game characters, Special Bot 3 is inspired by Gran Turismo. PSLF has posted instructions by PSNProfiles user Computer_Cat in order to rescue the bot. Once these instructions are followed, players will then unlock the Grand Tourist trophy:

Step on the teal stars in this order: Under the pier at the beginning On the beach to the left Under the palm tree to right Then go all the way forwards to the left Happy hunting!

However, the above instructions apparently omitted some additional steps for after the teal stars. It turns out that players must also find a hidden GT racing wheel and follow a path indicated by the special bot’s map. Fortunately, a video by the YouTube channel BlackTorito provides the additional steps:

The next Astro’s Playroom update will presumably drop at the start of September for Special Bot 4, proceeding Astro Bot’s September 6 launch.

What do you think about the guide to unlock the newest bot? Do you have a guess on what PlayStation character Special Bot 4 could be inspired by? Let us know below!

