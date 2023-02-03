Farming Simulator 2022 Giveaway [PS4/PS5]

Pretty simple, right? That’s all there is to it. We’ll pick a winner at random among those that comment. Oh, and if Farming Simulator 2022 isn’t really your cup of tea? Well, a free game is a free game, right? You’ve got absolutely nothing to lose to enter, and potentially a free game to gain.

If you have any questions, you’re welcome to post them in the comments below. However, unless you want your comment to count as a giveaway entry, be sure to include #NoEntry at the beginning or end of your comment. This will make it so we do not include this particular comment as an entry into our giveaway, and will allow for you to ask us questions if you should have any.

Best of luck to everyone entering!