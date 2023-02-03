Farming Simulator 2022 Giveaway [PS4/PS5]

It’s been quite a while since we’ve hosted a new giveaway, huh? The last time that we held a major giveaway was back in 2010, with the “Big Blue” PS3. Thankfully, here in 2023, we’re going to try and up our giveaway game a fair bit, and provide everyone with new and entirely free content on a (hopefully) monthly basis!
First up on our list of stuff to give away, is Farming Simulator 2022. The copy is good for both the PS4 and PS5, and is redeemable only on North America PSN accounts.
How To Enter
- Sign up for a free PSX Extreme account, if you haven’t already done so.
- Post a comment on this article. Doesn’t matter what you say, but do take note that only a single comment will count as a giveaway entry.
- We will notify the winner by email on March 1st. You will then have three days to confirm your prize, or else the prize will go to someone else.
Pretty simple, right? That’s all there is to it. We’ll pick a winner at random among those that comment. Oh, and if Farming Simulator 2022 isn’t really your cup of tea? Well, a free game is a free game, right? You’ve got absolutely nothing to lose to enter, and potentially a free game to gain.
If you have any questions, you’re welcome to post them in the comments below. However, unless you want your comment to count as a giveaway entry, be sure to include #NoEntry at the beginning or end of your comment. This will make it so we do not include this particular comment as an entry into our giveaway, and will allow for you to ask us questions if you should have any.
Best of luck to everyone entering!