Top 10 Funko Pop Figures Ranked by Rarity

Funko Pop figures are some of the world’s most well-known vinyl figurines and bobbleheads. They come in collections inspired by pop culture, such as movies, video games, and comic books. With a unique design and extensive cultural coverage, these figurines are perfect for fans and collectors of different cultural media.

Some figures and collections were produced in smaller batches, resulting in rarity, which is greatly appreciated nowadays. They are now some of the rarest and most expensive figures on the market, so let’s explore the top yen ones!

1. Clockwork Orange GITD Funko Pop has Brian Marotti’s signature

A Clockwork Orange is appreciated for its striking visuals, but Malcolm McDowell’s performance is what sets this movie apart as a timeless success. That’s why his character, Alex DeLarge, is one of the rarest Funkos, especially since it glows in the dark. With only 12 rare figures produced, the figure was considered one of the most expensive in 2016 when it was listed for sale. It also includes the signature of the former CEO of Funko, Brian Marotti.

2. Freddy Funko as Count Chocula GITD from Monster Cereals

With so many Freddy Funko figurines, Count Chocula is one of the most difficult to find and purchase anywhere. This variant also glows in the dark, allowing the mascot of the monster chocolate cereal, Count Chocula, to glow. The prices for this figure would reach even $10,000, as it was an exclusive figure at the 2011 San Diego Comic-Con. Overall, the Freddy Funko Pop figures are great for collectors since they include many special edition crossovers.

3. Freddy Funko as Jaime Lannister in the GOT collection

Another successful and rare Freddy Funko is inspired by the Game of Thrones character of Jaime Lannister in the Bloody design. The line consists of 12 simple and 12 glowing figures of the Lannister, featured at the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con event. Its estimated value rises close to $10,000, even if they were freely distributed at the event to people who participated in raffles and drawings.

4. Darth Maul in a hologram based on the Star Wars franchise

Darth Maul is an amazing and complex character from the franchise, and his image was part of a Funko Pop collection in 2012. The figurine glows in the dark and features a holographic design, making it one of the most impressive products within the line. The price for Maul stands around $6,000. Still, the price may change over time, as indicated on websites where collectors can find it. Additionally, the figurine may experience a surge in popularity if upcoming Star Wars movies feature it.

5. Stan Lee in a Red Metallic Superhero as a Marvel heritage

Everyone loved Stan Lee, the one who made Marvel superheroes famous. His characters and stories will live through generations, so his Pop figurines will carry on the legacy. The Stan Lee Funko in metallic is one of the rarest in the market, with only ten units ever released. The Red Metallic figurine was first available at a Comic Book Convention in 2017, and its estimated value is around $7,500. If you don’t get this one, other interesting Stan Lee figurines include the Patina collection or its Guardians of the Galaxy feature.

6. Boo Berry GITD with only 24 rare Funkos

Boo Berry is another well-known character from Monster Cereals, who is a blueberry-flavored cereal. The Boo Berry glows in the dark, and the retired Pop can cost as much as $5,500. Still, there are other variants of the figurine, with the character eating cereal or being in a metallic design. Each of these figurines can vary in terms of rarity and popularity, so keeping an eye on collector websites should help you find the ideal one. You should be able to recognize the real deal by the quality of the protective layering.

7. Batman in Silver Hot Topic Exclusive collection

The DC star, Batman, is now a rarity in the metallic Funko Pop design, which was first launched in 2015. The collection was so exclusive that it was only given to employees of the Hot Topic company, so it was one of the most difficult to find online. The price is now around $1,600, with a similar figurine of Batman in Blue Chrome being equally rare and expensive. Overall, there are plenty of Batman figurines out there in never-before-seen colors.

8. Shadow Trooper serving the Galactic Empire as a Funko

Everyone knows the badass Shadow Troopers in Star Wars, who were part of an elite organization trained for the Galactic Civil War. While they’re not as intimidating, the bobbleheads from the Funko collection are rare to find for fans of the franchise. The line was launched in 2011, and the prices for such a figurine stand between $1,500 $2,000. Other variants include the exclusive Shadow Stormtrooper.

9. SpongeBob SquarePants in Metallic for underwater protection

SpongeBob SquarePants is everyone’s favorite, from kids to adults who appreciate the memes. The Funko Pop collection of the beloved character features a metallic design, with a value of approximately $1,400 since its release in 2013. The trend began at the Shellebration event, where people could obtain the figurine, while others acquired it online from random websites, as limited information was available for the listing at the time.

10. Green Lantern GITD as the greenest flag in the collection

Green Lantern is a unique DC hero whose movie, unfortunately, flopped, but the figurine still had the opportunity to shine among fans of the comics. While there are so many variants of the Green Lantern character as the collections vary, the one that glows in the dark is by far the rarest and most difficult to find. With only about 200 units released, the cost of a figurine is about $1,000. However, the price might rise, as there are about three upcoming films in 2026 and beyond that cover the story of the Green Lantern.

Final take

Funko Pop collectors who love rare figurines might get their hands on one of the rarest collections in history, such as Alex DeLarge in Clockwork Orange, various Freddy Funkos, and Stan Lee in different costumes.