PS5 Exclusives 2025: The Hits So Far and What’s Still to Come

Sony’s fifth console is already halfway through 2025, and the year has delivered several strong exclusives while teasing what’s next. The first half brought players ambitious sequels and new experiments. The rest of the year promises more high‑profile releases that will keep the PS5 lineup relevant and competitive.

Strong First Half of the Year

One of the biggest launches was Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, released in June. Hideo Kojima’s follow‑up expanded traversal mechanics, introduced more freedom in combat, and delivered a layered story with Hollywood‑level performances. Critics praised its scope and direction, with average review scores landing around 85 on Metacritic. Sales followed: the game sold over 3 million copies in its first month, proving that PS5 still has the ability to generate massive single‑player hits.

Another talking point remained Final Fantasy XVI. Though its exclusivity ended with PC and Xbox ports, its presence on PlayStation earlier shaped much of the JRPG discourse. The game surpassed 7 million units worldwide by early 2025, giving PS5 owners an extended showcase title.

Ghost of Yōtei on the Horizon

October 2025 will bring Ghost of Yōtei, a sequel to the beloved Ghost of Tsushima. This entry moves to northern Japan with a new protagonist and a larger open world. Developers Sucker Punch highlighted denser villages, dynamic weather, and refined combat. The studio also announced a free co‑op mode, Legends, scheduled for 2026. For players who enjoy both cinematic single‑player campaigns and repeatable online content, this mix looks promising.

Here’s a quick look at what has defined the year so far:

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach became the PS5’s prestige release of 2025.

Final Fantasy XVI remained a sales force despite losing exclusivity.

Anticipation around Ghost of Yōtei dominated conversation since its trailer dropped.

Each of these has contributed differently: one as an artistic blockbuster, another as a mass‑market RPG, and the last as the headline for upcoming months.

Studio Trends and Development Notes

Sony’s first‑party studios continue to shape expectations. Housemarque, the team behind Returnal, already teased Saros, their next big project scheduled for 2026. It will build on the roguelike action formula with persistent upgrades and faster cycles. While it’s not landing this year, its early reveal signals where Sony’s roadmap is heading.

What players also notice is the shrinking number of purely exclusive AAA releases. Compared to the PS4’s mid‑life years, 2025 looks thinner. Only a handful of true exclusives exist, and many eventually head to PC. Sony benefits financially from these ports, but for fans who bought a console to play unique titles, the distinction matters.

What Players Should Track in the Coming Months

The rest of 2025 will lean heavily on the October release of Ghost of Yōtei. Still, there are other updates and expansions worth attention. Sony confirmed seasonal content drops for existing hits, plus smaller indies arriving through PlayStation Plus. Players following subscription libraries should check:

Timed exclusives entering the service, such as narrative‑driven RPGs. Remasters that update classic PlayStation IPs for modern hardware. Surprise announcements at the September showcase, which historically brings at least one big reveal.

Subscription perks help offset the slower AAA pipeline. They also provide variety, from strategy sims to action roguelikes.

Quick Comparison of Key Titles

Game Release Date Units Sold (2025) Exclusive Status Death Stranding 2: On the Beach June 26, 2025 3M+ Full exclusive Final Fantasy XVI 2023 (PS5), 2024‑25 ports 7M+ total Former exclusive Ghost of Yōtei October 2, 2025 TBD Full exclusive

This table highlights how exclusivity is not just about launch but also longevity. Some games move platforms fast, others remain tied to PS5 for years.

Mid‑Year Takeaway

The first half of 2025 showed that PS5 can still deliver memorable experiences. The second half depends on how Ghost of Yōtei lands with critics and players. While the quantity of exclusives feels limited, their scale and polish carry weight. Owners can expect a steady mix of prestige single‑player releases, subscription benefits, and forward‑looking teases from major studios.