6 Best Anime Games on Your PlayStation

Are you an anime fan with a PS3, PS4, or PS5 sitting in your drawing room? If yes, it’s time to try out some of the top anime-themed PlayStation games. Although there are hundreds of titles you can choose from, it’s not always easy to find the one that is worth investing your time in. But you can trust the PlayStation anime game recommendations we have listed for you.

Whether you’re a full-time otaku planning to play something within your interest or a gamer looking for a change in taste, these titles are worth trying out.

Best Anime Titles for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

You can spend all day on NineWin for real-time earnings through games or enjoy some of the popular PlayStation anime titles we have listed in this blog post.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Here’s something for the Shounen lovers: if you are into Naruto, try out the Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4.

Naruto Shippuden Ninja Storm loads pretty fast on your PS5. The stable framerate and a 4K resolution of the game make it a worthwhile experience for every PS5 owner. You’ll enjoy it even more if you’re into anime.

That’s exactly the kind of gaming experience you would hope for in a ninth-generation game of Naruto Shippuden.

But do bear in mind that this game hasn’t received an official update for the next-gen consoles. However, that’s not the case with most games out there.

However, the good thing is that you’ll still enjoy the thrill and the visuals of Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 with the power of PS4 within your grip.

But, if you want to make real-time money instead, try out any online casino games like https://slotspeak.net/classic-slot-games/.

Guilty Gear Strive

If we were to have a second top-recommended anime game for PS5 on, then Guilty Gear Strive holds that place.

It’s a tough competition between the top Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm and the Guilty Gear Strive. We struggle putting one above the other for good reasons.

What we love about Guilty Gear Strive is its immersive 2D visuals and the engaging story of Guilty Gear Strive.

There are no dialogue boxes available in this game, which is why the story mode of the game creates a cinematic experience for the players.

Although I personally favor Sword Art Online for playing the sword fights, Guilty Gear Strive also matches up to the thrills I’d enjoy in a 2D anime game.

Persona 5: Royal

If you personally prefer games developed by Atlus, we don’t have a problem if you put this classic at the top of your personal favorite list.

Persona 5 Royal gets an update for both PS4 and PS5. So, whatever version of the console you own, this game is certainly enjoyable. Also, most anime fans probably already know and love Persona 5 Royal.

Plus, Atlus is already known for classic anime titles such as Catherine and Shin Megami Tensei. Soul Hacker 2 is a great option to try as well.

It’s a widely popular game and is a fine mix of action, simulation, and role-playing in the world of anime. If the anime style and design in an action-packed game is what you were looking for, this is the option you must try.

Tales of Arise

Want to play an anime JRPG on your PS5? In that case, you can try the Tale of Arise. The game was ready for a launch date in 2020. Unfortunately, the release date was pushed back and was in September 2021.

However, despite the delay, most fans agreed that the game was worth the wait.

It is packed with stylized characters, exciting battle effects, beautifully designed stats, and experience points players would love to rack up.

Final Fantasy

One of the most loved and widely played JRPG video games is Final Fantasy VII. What’s more, it’s one of the most played PS1 anime-style JRPGs.

Also, when Square Enix announced the launch of Final Fantasy in the style of Final Fantasy XV, fans were losing their minds.

The game had a 2020 release date and was among the games that were ready to introduce new mechanisms.

The game was picked by more than 5 million PS4 users, which makes it another insanely popular anime game for PlayStation.

Genshin Impact

Whether you own an Android or an iOS, Genshin Impact is the game that you must have played at least once. It’s one of those titles that spread across devices and consoles.

You can play this game on your smartphone, computer, and, most importantly, on your PlayStation 4 and 5. Soon, it’s also ready for the Nintendo Switch. You’ll find almost no reason not to play the Genshin Impact.

The game features a beautiful world and an immersive anime-style visual experience you’ll hardly find anywhere.

Here’s one more surprise: Genshin Impact is completely FREE to play.

Although being a free game doesn’t mean it’s not making a profit. In fact, Genshin gathered close to $3 billion in its first year of launch.

Conclusion

You can go with the Demon Slayer or Kimetsu no Yaiba if you want a recently released title for long-term enjoyment. If you want to try out a unique anime RPG, go ahead and try out Neo: The World Ends with You. Try out Scarlet Nexus if you are up for a little mental battle with your opponents.

All the anime PS4/PS5 mentions in this list are worth trying out. Especially if you are into anime and want to try out action-packed games with an anime theme, these are some options.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...