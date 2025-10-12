4 Ways To Stop Your PlayStation From Overheating

When you’re playing PlayStation games, it is easy to get caught up in the heat of the moment and immerse yourself completely in your game. But, often, your heart rate is not the only thing that is rising.

It is normal for your PlayStation to heat up slightly while in use, since the hardware is working hard to deliver you a quality gaming experience. PlayStations have built-in cooling systems, but if the console’s environment is less than ideal or the air intakes get clogged, you may find yourself with a “The PS is too hot. Turn off the PS and wait until the temperature goes down.” warning.

Here are four steps to consider to prevent your PS5 or PS4 from overheating.

1. Install A Heatsink

It’s recommended that you install a heatsink on your internal solid-state drive (SSD) to prevent overheating and ensure peak performance. If you have installed an SSD expansion, you need to get an added heatsink to go with it, as recommended by Sony. Some M.2 SSDs automatically come with a heatsink, but if not, you can find affordable options that will keep your PlayStation cool.

2. Regular Cleaning

Dust is the death of most computer systems. Over time, dust can build up in the vents and power supply, which will cause your console to heat up.

First, clean the ventilation system, as it is the most common culprit for a hot PlayStation. To do this, use a soft brush and a light vacuum to get rid of any dust in the vents. Make sure to also clean the top sides of the console. If you’re confident in your abilities, remove the panels and lightly brush the fan inside your console. You should clean the air intake system at least once a month to prevent undue damage from occurring.

Dust can also build up in the power supply and cause your PlayStation to overheat. If you’ve cleaned the ventilation system but the problem persists, you need to remove all the panels of your PS and also the cooling fan. Use a flashlight to spot the vent that resembles a honeycomb. If that vent has dust on it, clean it with a light vacuum.

If, after all this, it is still overheating, you may have to completely disassemble your console and clean it properly on the inside. This step is not highly recommended as you may cause damage, and it is better left to the pros.

3. Well-Ventilated Environment

The area where you store your PlayStation and where it is placed when in use can impact the internal temperature. It must be placed in a well-ventilated area where airflow can freely move through the vents. Don’t keep it in an enclosed cupboard or drawer without constant airflow.

Also, keep it at least 4 inches away from the wall or other objects to ensure nothing is obstructing the flow of air. Clutter not only blocks air but can also act as insulation and keep heat trapped around the console.

4. Solid Surface

Place your PS on a solid surface instead of a carpet. This will ensure the ventilation system is completely open and can work its best to cool your console.

If needed, you can purchase a cooling stand with additional fans that keep your system at the right temperature. You can also buy additional cooling fans that attach to your PlayStation’s vents.