What’s the Problem Between PlayStation and GTA 6? 

In May 2024, it came to light that around half of Sony PlayStation users will most likely not be able to enjoy playing the latest instalment in the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise, GTA VI, when it arrives in 2025 due to PlayStation 4 console hardware limitations.

Here is a closer look at what this actually means for players.

Why won’t PlayStation 4 users be able to play GTA VI?

In 2024, Sony announced that around 59 million active monthly users play their games on the PlayStation 4, while the other half play games on the newer PS5. The market-leading video game development studio also said that PS4 consoles do not have the necessary hardware to handle this new game when it arrives.

PS4 users will either have to update their PlayStation console, meaning they will have to fork out for a PS5 or miss out on playing GTA VI or play on a different console, which has frustrated millions of online gamers across the globe.

Players will also be able to play GTA VI when it arrives next year on several other consoles, including the rumoured PS5 Pro and the Microsoft Xbox Series S/X.

What we know so far about GTA VI

GTA VI is expected to arrive in the fall of 2025 and will be one of the biggest-selling video games of all time. Just like the other GTA games, real money online casino games, and various other age-restricted online gaming content, this one will also have a PEGI-18 age rating.

It’s brought to you by Rockstar Games, and it will be one of the most impressive open-world games ever released, set in Vice City. Here are a few quick facts:

Name: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI)

Which consoles you will be able to play on: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S (and rumoured PS5 Pro)

Developer: Rockstar Games

Release date: Fall 2025

New key characters/main protagonists: Lucia, partner – currently unnamed

Theme: romance/shootouts/crime

Open-world location: Vice city, in the state of Leonida (loosely based on the Florida Keys, but also on other areas in North and South America)

Over the coming months, more details and longer trailers for this hotly anticipated new video game will likely become available. For now, it’s all guesswork.

Which other new video games are worth checking out in 2024?

While you’re waiting for GTA VI to arrive, why not check out some of these other hot new releases in the meantime? Examples include Steam World Heist 2, Unknown 9: Awakening, Persona 3: Reload, Dragon’s Dogma II, and Tekken 8.

If that’s not enough to keep you going, don’t forget to check out Final Fantasy XIV – Dawntrail, Star Wars Outlaws, and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, to name a few.

Final thoughts

If you decide to buy a new gaming console to play GTA VI when it arrives next year, remember to shop around for the best deals and take a few minutes to read and compare the expert reviews to see which console might be more suitable for you based on the type of player you are.

