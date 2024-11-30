What You Should Know About Marvel Rivals

The Overwatch-meets-Marvel-comic-book-superheroes game Marvel Rivals has its launch coming around the corner… on Friday, December 6, to be exact. As launch day draws closer, here’s what you should know about the upcoming Marvel hero team-based shooter.

Rivals Assembled

Developed by NetEase and Marvel Games, Marvel Rivals had its reveal trailer released last March, with a Closed Alpha Test set for the following May. The setup for the story is that battles between Doctor Doom and his future 2099 self caused heroes and villains from across the multiverse to converge. Fighters on both sides are now confronted with further battles in order to ensure the defeat of either Doctor Dooms.

Being a team-based shooter, players can choose from a roster of up to 28 heroes and villains, regardless if they’re solo or from a team such as The Avengers. These characters include but not limited to Captain America, Spider-Man, Groot, Venom, Thor, Rocket Raccoon, and Magneto, each with their respective classes and various tools/abilities (via the Marvel Rivals website). Though as time goes on, the devs will surely introduce new characters to the game, with Dexerto able to confirm a list of other upcoming characters, including Hawkeye and Blade. Between these characters, players will engage in 6v6 battles.

Maps and Game Modes

Currently, Marvel Rivals looks to have nine maps available on launch day, with a few of these maps taking place in the year 2099. It is also possible that even more maps will be added in future updates, though how many the game will end up having remains to be seen. As for game modes, there are four known game modes: Convergence, Conquest, Domination, and Convoy (three C’s and a single D, eh). These game modes can be compared to those in Call of Duty and Overwatch, such as Convergence involving capture points and Conquest being like COD’s Kill Confirmed (all according to Inside Gaming).

Systems And Price Tag

Marvel Rivals will be arriving on both console and PC on Friday, December 6. On the console side the game will be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, while PC gamers can choose to download the game via Steam or the Epic Games Store. Additionally, NetEase announced the game has gone gold and is ready a week before launch (via PlayStation Universe).

As for the game’s price tag? None. Marvel Rivals will be a free-to-play game (unlike another hero shooter that shuts down after 2 weeks). Overall, Marvel Rivals will hopefully give Marvel fans a gaming fill to play during the holidays that isn’t locked behind a price tag… except for potential microtransactions and other monetization options that free-to-play games usually have.

