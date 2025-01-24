Video Game Addiction in Children: Here’s What Parents Should Know

According to the Pew Research Center, 85% of kids aged 13-17 in America play video games, and for two in five, it is a daily activity. For many, console-based games are a form of entertainment and a pastime. There are other upsides to gaming, too, like opportunities to develop decision-making, analytical, and other critical skills.

But problems emerge when children start spending too much time on their PlayStation, neglecting everything else around them, including schoolwork.

When a child experiences video game addiction, the consequences can be significant. Over time, it can jeopardize their entire future if left untackled.

So, if you have just bought your young one their first PlayStation or noticed any changes in your kids’ gaming behavior, it is time to take note.

Why Do Kids Play Video Games?

Before we dive into the risks of gaming, let’s first take a look at the reasons behind its appeal to youngsters.

So, why do more and more children opt to play on their PlayStation instead of the playground outside?

Playing video games is a highly entertaining activity kids can enjoy on their own or with friends without adult guidance.

Many games are designed for an immersive experience where children get to solve problems, navigate challenging situations, and make decisions by themselves. This creates a sense of independence, empowerment, and control—things they don’t get to experience much yet in the real world.

Video games also demand proficiency in various activities. For instance, players must master specific skills and complete tasks to progress through each level. This can provide a sense of mastery, achievement, and reward, which would especially appeal to young boys.

Of course, video game creators understand all these better than anyone else and know how to develop products to deliver that perfect dopamine rush to get players hooked.

Certain PlayStation games like Minecraft, Fortnite, and Call of Duty have been considered addictive, even for regular players. But this is when trouble unravels.

Highly immersive games can absorb youngsters into a virtual world, where they seek an escape from the challenges they encounter in the real one. This, combined with other factors linked to the brain’s reward responses, can make gaming incredibly hard to resist.

When Fun Turns Into Addiction: The Risks and Dangers

Addiction to video games is a serious disorder. It is when children experience an impulsive need to play games for hours at a stretch, neglecting all other regular activities in their lives.

Some of the grave outcomes of addictive behavior include:

Mood swings, often marked by irritability, anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions.

Social isolation where kids constantly opt for the PlayStation over real-world interactions with friends and family.

Lack of compassion, empathy, and social skills. An indifference to violence is also common.

Neglecting self-care by, for example, refusing to sleep, eat, drink, rest, or go outdoors.

Declining academic performance, mainly due to a waning interest in studies and deteriorating attention span. Kids are also at a higher risk of developing ADHD.

Health issues resulting from a sedentary lifestyle, including posture-related conditions and obesity. Sleep deprivation can also weaken a child’s immune system and lead to other physical health problems.

Note that the exact behavioral changes and emotional responses could be different for each child and can escalate over time.

How Can You Protect Your Child From Video Game Addiction?

Children will obviously find it much more difficult than adults to process their emotional and behavioral patterns and responses in extreme circumstances like addiction. That means that timely intervention by parents is a must to help kids beat impulsive behaviors.

But what steps can you take as a parent?

● Set Screen Time Limits

Instead of banning video games, set a specific amount of time each day for gaming and other entertainment screen time (experts suggest two hours for youngsters). Once your child is done playing for the day, put the console away and ensure you remove all gaming devices from their bedroom.

You can also consider creating a daily and weekly schedule to instill discipline and achieve a more balanced lifestyle.

● Get Involved

Policing your kids is not going to help you or your child achieve anything in the long term. A more hands-on approach, however, can get you better results.

For instance, play together with your youngster and show interest in the games they love. This will allow you to get to know their interests and understand why they enjoy certain video games. It will also make it easier to keep an eye on what they are playing so you could protect them from overly violent or inappropriate games.

● Introduce Them to Other Activities

Taking a proactive approach to getting your child involved and interested in other activities is crucial when they display gaming addiction.

Team sports and outdoor group activities can be particularly effective in breaking impulsive behaviors and encouraging real-life interactions with friends and family away from devices. Introducing kids to something they were interested in before but never got to pursue is another excellent option.

● Maintain an Open Dialogue

Many kids use video games as a means to avoid dealing with real-life issues, like bullying and loneliness. It’s especially difficult for boys to open up about their emotions. For them, gaming can serve as a coping method or an escape.

Determining the underlying issues triggering a child’s video game addiction and related emotional challenges is necessary in such instances. The only way to do that is by opening up communication channels and creating a safe and non-judgmental space for kids to have a dialogue.

The Bottom Line

Video gaming is a $187.7 billion industry, and game designers, developers, and marketers have much to benefit from addictive behaviors.

So, there is little you can expect from them to curb the dopamine rush and impulsive playing. It is entirely in the hands of the parents to get involved and help kids develop healthy gaming patterns so they can reap the benefits and avoid the debilitating consequences.

Setting time limits for PlayStation use, spending time on the child’s gaming interests, introducing them to other activities, and encouraging better communication are essential for this.

And remember, consistent monitoring is key for curbing video game addiction. If there is hardly any improvement with regular interventions, don’t hesitate to seek advice from a medical expert.

