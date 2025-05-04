Ty’s Week In Review for April 27 – May 4, 2025

Over the past week, the gaming world has been buzzing with major announcements, surprising delays, and exciting new releases. From Grand Theft Auto 6 facing yet another setback to Borderlands 4 arriving earlier than expected, there’s been plenty to talk about. Whether you’re anticipating the Splitgate 2 Open Beta, intrigued by Bandai Namco’s Shadow Labyrinth™, or ready to dive into the latest indie hits, this roundup covers everything you need to know. Let’s take a look at this week’s biggest headlines.

Nobody At Rockstar Believed GTA 6 Would Release In 2025

A new report suggests that even Rockstar employees were skeptical about Grand Theft Auto 6 launching in 2025, reinforcing concerns about the game’s development timeline.

Bandai Namco Unveils SHADOW LABYRINTH™

Bandai Namco has officially announced SHADOW LABYRINTH™, a bold new take on PAC-MAN lore, promising an action-packed 2D platforming experience.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Delayed Into 2026

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed until 2026, disappointing fans who were eagerly awaiting its release.

DANGEN Entertainment Announces FOMOGRAPHY Release Date

Indie publisher DANGEN Entertainment has revealed the launch date for FOMOGRAPHY, a visually stunning photography adventure developed by Brendan Keesing.

Borderlands 4 Release Date Brought Forward

Gearbox Software surprised fans by announcing that Borderlands 4 will now launch 11 days earlier, hitting shelves on September 12.

Splitgate 2 Open Beta Set to Launch on May 22

1047 Games has announced that the Open Beta for Splitgate 2 will go live on May 22, bringing new features to the portal-powered FPS.

Little Kitty, Big City Pounces onto PlayStation Consoles This May 9

The beloved indie game Little Kitty, Big City is making its way to PlayStation 4, just in time for its first anniversary.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Breaks 1 Million Sales In 3 Days

Sandfall Interactive’s debut title Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has surpassed 1 million copies sold within just three days of release.

Soulstone Survivors Announced for Consoles, Full Release Date Set

Digital Bandidos and Game Smithing have confirmed that their action roguelike Soulstone Survivors will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

EcoGnomix Now Available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Irox Games and Untold Tales have officially released EcoGnomix, a quirky city-builder and turn-based roguelite hybrid.

That’s a wrap on this week’s gaming highlights! Which announcement caught your attention the most?

