Top 5 Branded Games in PlayStation

PlayStation is a gaming company that can keep its customers satisfied. Each year, they invent new games with unique playing styles and movements. This also brings top-notch animation and aesthetics.

Here are a few top games you can play on PlayStation 5 apart from the lighting link.

God of War Ragnarok

One of the best games to play on PlayStation, God of War Ragnarok is a sequel to God of War, released in 2018. The game revolves around Spartan Kratos and his son Atreus. The pair went for Rangrok, leading to the destruction of the Nine Realms.

Therefore, if you want to play some action games, you can buy the game. Here are a few reasons to buy the game –

Brilliant Storytelling

You will get enough to explore and collect various items

Interesting developments to combat against gods

The only con about the game is traveling between the realms is slow. However, it won’t dampen your gaming experience.

Elden Ring

Another one that amazed fans and critics was the Elden Ring. The game was released in 2022 and has opened new gates to games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne. The game is an oxymoron, as it opens you up to a new world that offers extraordinary beauty and new sights of brutality. Thus making you feel what Soulslike feels like.

Here are a few reasons to buy the game –

The game is highly inventive

Different combat techniques to use to stay alive throughout the game

It takes you to a new world altogether

The only downside of the game is that you need to learn about the game to play at a higher level; however, if you want to establish yourself as a pro gamer.

Astro Bot

Astro Bot is one of the games that surprised both the players and critics. This is mainly due to their 3D animation, which has taken the PlayStation brand to a new level. Astro Bot is the new kid in the block looking for new adventures. Hence, you can choose the game to see how your consoles function.

Here are a few reasons to buy the game –

Fun battles to test your ability

Top-Notch design

Brilliant use of DualSense control

You can use different abilities to tackle your obstacles and engage in hunting purposes.

However, the game’s only downside is that your current level run ends once you access the bonus levels. Other than this, it is a game worth investing in.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man has been Sony’s go-to superhero, so, understandably, PlayStation will provide a superhero experience. This is one of the games where you will see Peter meeting Miles, and you can play as both characters. You will control the crime being let loose across New York City.

Here are a few reasons to buy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 –

You can move across the city with your new web wings

A proper comic story, where so much is at stake, and you have to deliver on them

Each character has its purpose and meaning in the game

However, it is perfect for you if you love long games. Otherwise, you will face the only downside while playing the game.

Horizon Forbidden West

Another adventure game on the list is Horizon Forbidden West. It is an open-world game in which you fight with a robot dinosaur. The game is an extension of Horizon Zero Dawn. The following game showcases Aloy’s growing adventures uniquely and beautifully.

Here are a few reasons to buy Horizon Forbidden West –

Top class animation

A particular character leading the story

The game is aesthetically stunning

Enter a new world altogether

Sometimes, the movements will frustrate you, but other than that, it is one of the best adventure games to play.

Notable Mentions to Add to Your Cart

PlayStation 5 does not stop at these games. Rather, it will give you a buffet of games to enhance your gaming experience. Here are a few notable mentions –

The Last of Us 1 and 2

FC 25

Fortnite

Ghost of Tsushima

Alan Wake 2

Surely, these games will make your PS5 experience unique at every move and present you the most incredible thrill of playing adventure games.

