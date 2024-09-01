The World of Casino Gaming Simulators

You might think console gaming is popular, but the popularity of PC gaming might surprise you. Gaming publication PC Gamer, discussing research by PC and console game platform NewZoo, informs its website audience in article that 2023 revenue from PC gaming grew more than from console gaming. That includes revenue from PC games sales, subscriptions and microtransactions.

The article reminds the readership that PC gaming still has some way to go to outgrow console gaming, which generated revenue of $52.4 billion or mobile gaming revenue, which produced even more revenue at $89.9 billion. PC gaming still produced a sizable sum, however, at $39.6 billion.

Below is a look at PC gaming and access to game simulation, especially casino game simulation.

Gaming simulation and access

When people getting into gaming are looking for gaming hardware, PCs sometimes get overlooked. That’s a real shame because PCs offer lots of advantages, including cheaper hardware and access to games that aren’t available on mobile devices or gaming consoles. Not only can PC games enjoy access to titles exclusively for PCs, but they can also run older games on their computer.

PCs deliver excellent performance, are upgradable and highly customizable. This makes them ideal for games that simulate an experience of some kind. Again, simulation games aren’t as readily available on consoles and devices.

The rise of casino gaming

One gaming niche that’s grown incredibly popular is casino gaming. Although world events in recent years have caused the industry to take a big hit, you can’t keep a good industry down and it’s been making a strong comeback. According to data on the website of consumer and market data company Statista, the size of the gambling and casino industry worldwide stands at $305.8 billion.

Online casino gaming is especially popular, due to the comfort and convenience it offers players, who can just fire up a computer or mobile device and play at home or anywhere they have an internet connection and at any time of the day. Affordability and the wide range of games available on casino gaming websites are two further reasons they’ve won the hearts of a lot of gamers out there. They’re a place where you can play real money slots and other games for cash.

Casino gaming simulators

In gaming, there are lots of different simulators out there that give the gamer a taste of what it’s like to perform certain real-world activities or live the life of someone else. In the casino gaming niche, it’s possible to play casino games, and even manage a casino, without risking any real-world money, thanks to casino game simulators. Some focus on building a casino into a thriving business, whereas others focus on the games and allow you to enjoy the thrills of games such as slots, blackjack and more for the mere pleasure of playing them. Nothing is at stake.

Access to casino gaming simulators on consoles and mobile devices

Although it’s possible to get casino simulations on consoles and mobile devices, these are much more accessible on PCs. Casino games haven’t really taken off on consoles. One of the big reasons for this has been the fact that players aren’t playing for real money. Another is the general age gap: in this digital age, younger gamers are associating console gaming as being somewhat something for an older crowd.

Casino game simulation is much more available on PCs, in contrast to consoles and mobile devices. The generally greater affordability and flexibility that comes with gaming on a PC can make them more appealing than to a console gamer or mobile device gamer.

Fantastic PS5 casino gaming simulations

Looking to experience some casino gaming without having to wager any of your hard-earned cash? Here are a couple of suggestions:

Grand Theft Auto Online: This game allows you to visit a virtual casino where you can play various games like poker, blackjack, and slot machines. It’s part of the larger GTA V experience, offering a mix of open-world adventure and casino fun.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Set in the Wild West, this game includes several gambling activities such as poker, blackjack, and dominoes. You can enjoy these games in various saloons throughout the game.

Prominence Poker: This game focuses entirely on poker, offering a realistic and strategic poker experience. You can play against AI or other players online, making it a great choice for poker enthusiasts.

The Four Kings Casino and Slots: This is a full-blown casino simulation game where you can play a variety of casino games like poker, blackjack, roulette, and slot machines. It also features social elements, allowing you to interact with other players in a virtual casino environment.

High Roller Casino: This game offers a virtual Vegas experience with a wide range of casino games, including slots and table games. It’s designed to replicate the feel of a real casino.