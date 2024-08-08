The Best Cat Games You Need To Play

Copycat

While the full game won’t be released until September, Copycat’s demo on Steam has already gotten people hyped for it. It looks to be an emotional journey with elements of games such as Heavy Rain.

Whisker Squadron

Star Fox with Cats is the best way to summarize this game. Whisker Sqraudron was made by one person over the course of many years. It recently got an update to include a campaign mode. While the simple geometric graphics probably won’t wow anybody, this roguelike action game features a trio of lovable feline protagonists and a fun upgrade system that adds replay value to each level.

Another Sight In Another Sight, you play as both a cat and a blind girl navigating your way through Victorian era

London. The gameplay consists of solving puzzles and guiding your human companion as a

seeing-eye cat. It is a tad on the easy side, and the visuals and story likely won’t blow you away, but it is a fun,

cute game nonetheless. Beyond Eyes

Another game about a blind girl and a cat.

While you don’t play as a cat in Beyond Eyes, and there is no fantasy element to it, our protagonist Rae’s quest to find her missing feline companion leads her on a journey of growth and self-discovery.

The game was criticized at launch for being only about three to four hours long max if you wanted to

discover everything, as well as being too easy.

While I won’t dispute that it’s short and easy, the story and the way everything plays out along with the water painting art style gives this game a unique sense of charm.

ChuChu Rocket

A fun Puzzle party game for the Dreamcast that featured revolutionary online playback in the 1990s, ChuChu Rocket was a beginner-friendly puzzle game about trying to help mice escape from cats by navigating them to a Rocket Ship. Though the game was a tad on the easy side and didn’t sell boatloads, the passionate developers had a lot of ambition and were down to make a spiritual successor titled DeeDee Planet. It’s a shame that it never got a proper release.

Little Kitty Big City

A fun, do-whatever-you-want game, Little Kitty Big City does a great job of making you feel like a cat. While the simplistic visuals and gameplay probably won’t win any awards, and the short runtime of under two hours might turn some people away, the cuteness factor alone helps this game secure this spot.

Gravity Rush Remastered

This PS4 port of the Vita classic has you playing as Kat, an amnesiac girl who befriends a cat named Dusty. With the power to control gravity at her disposal, Kat can walk on walls, fly, and traverse environments inaccessible to other people. The game eventually got a sequel, but that barely had Dusty in it.

SpiritFarer

A fun management simulation game; SpiritFarer does an excellent job of weaving a compelling narrative into its gameplay. While criticized by some for being repetitive, the engaging story kept me on the hook throughout its 25-hour runtime.

Night In The Woods

An adventure game with an ambiant atmosphere and loveable characters set in the United States’ northwestern town of Possum Springs, Night in the Woods is full of emotional highs and lows. With a budget of only roughly $200,000 raised through Kickstarter, you wouldn’t expect much, but the fun gameplay and all the little things that you pick up along the way, whether it be side activities or somber moments of melancholic dialogue, really add to this games replayability.

Stray

My favorite cat game, Stray is a love letter to fans of the point-and-click adventure and Cyberpunk genre. It’s the only game I’ve scored it as a 10 on PSX Extreme during my time here, and I still believe it deserves that rating. With an ambitious story that more than pays off at the end, a great sense of direction and spirit, an amazing atmosphere, great music that fits every encounter beautifully, top it off with a fantastic presentation, gameplay that is both simple yet rewarding, and an ending that is neither too sad nor too cheerful, Stray is one game that deserves all the love it gets and then some.

