Simple and effective ways to speed up your Mac

Regardless of how well you take care of your Mac, at some point it will become slower and slower. And when that happens, the performance takes a hit. Simple actions like opening an app can be very time-consuming and challenging to do. And that’s why we think it’s important to learn how to speed up a Mac in a proper manner. How can you do that? Here are some actions and tips you need to take into consideration.

Close apps from the Activity Monitor

You can enter the Activity Monitor and see what apps consume the most CPU and RAM. If you’re not using them, just close those and your Mac will run a lot faster. Realistically, many of us fall into this trap of having tons of apps open. But that’s an issue because it does become a waste of resources. And yes, it also has a bad impact on the Mac’s speed.

Be picky about what apps open with your Mac

Go to the System Preferences, and here you opt for Users and Groups. In the Login Items section you can see what items are logging in with your device. The ideal thing is to remove those you’re not going to use anyway. Or apps that don’t have to open up with your Mac, instead you open them whenever you need them.

Use a Mac cleanup tool

A very good way to speed up your Mac is to use a cleanup tool like CleanMyMac. The main idea here is that the app will automatically find issues with your device and solve them right away. It also detects duplicates, malware and other things that could be problematic for your device. And you don’t even have to do anything other than press a button. Whether you are a beginner or you want to avoid possible device issues, it always helps to have a Mac cleanup tool installed.

Move some of your content to iCloud

If a lot of space is full on your device, it will end up going slower and slower. That’s why a great idea is to try and move some of the stuff you don’t use often to iCloud. It will help free up space and also boost the Mac performance a little bit. That’s why it always helps to move some of the content to either external storage and iCloud. It will only offer a great result in the end, and the experience itself can be amazing.

Turn off some animations

When your Mac is low on resources, turning off some animations or graphics, even reducing them can help a lot. You can go to the dock and menu bar preferences. And here you can untick stuff like animations when opening apps, magnifications, showing and hiding your dock, etc. It’s very helpful when you have a low amount of resources to work with. And in the end, it will provide a much better experience.

Restart your Mac more often

If you keep your Mac open for hours or days, obviously the performance will not be as good. The best approach is to restart your Mac more often, as it will stop some ongoing processes. And yes, it’s one of the best methods to consider, especially if you’re the type of user that ends up leaving their Mac on for a very long time. Regular restarts can stop this issue.

Keep your Mac and software up to date

Update your Mac and all your apps as well. Updates can bring speed improvements and optimizations. That’s why your Mac could run better, if you make those updates. It’s one of the simple changes that can indeed bring you a great result, and it’s not that hard to do, either. You can even find Mac cleanup tools that also have an update function included to help you find updates for apps.

Use Disk Utility to check your Mac’s storage health

You can find Disk Utility in Applications/Utilities. Start the app, go to the First Aid section and press Run. When you do that, you will see whether the drive has any issues or not. And once that happens, you will be able to enter recovery mode and solve the problem. It’s definitely a great approach for anyone who thinks has issues with their Mac’s performance. Even if it might not seem that much, it’s totally worth taking into account.

These tips are great to use and have the potential to improve how you work on your Mac. That’s why we believe it’s crucial to take your time and avoid any rush. Speeding up your Mac is not going to be easy, unless you know what to do and the right tools you need to use. Yet with these tips, you can streamline the process and ensure your Mac will run smoothly in the long run!

