Saluting Some of the Best Casual Games in PlayStation History

If you look around the web, you can easily find plenty of listicle articles citing the most difficult and complex games in PlayStation history. Interestingly, there is not always consensus on what are the most difficult titles. Bloodborne often crops up as a challenging game, and with good reason, as well as others like Nioh, Dead Cells, and Cuphead. The comment sections on these pieces are intriguing, as many gamers will argue that these titles are not complex at all.

Yet, if we look at the other end of the spectrum at easy-to-play or causal games, PlayStation’s history is littered with plenty of examples of titles that are approachable for all levels. What exactly is a casual game? It’s not exactly set in stone. Beyond PlayStation, we could point to anything that is ‘instantly accessible,’ ranging from puzzle games like Candy Crush to tower defense games like Plants vs. Zombies. You might even argue that popular slots like 3 Pot Riches Hold and Spin fall under the casual games category.

For PlayStation, however, it’s a little more difficult. Most games created for the platform are going to be considered complex, at least in comparison to the majority of casual games developed for mobile or tablet. Yet, we think we can come up with a list of some of the best PS games throughout the console’s history that can be considered casual and welcoming to all skill levels:

Journey

Those familiar with Journey (2012) will know that it received widespread critical acclaim, with many pointing out how the game offered a sensory experience like few others. Indeed, one of the most common words you’ll see used to describe it is “emotional.” Objectively, the game is beautiful, but it is also undemanding. It feels like a book or movie rather than a game, and that makes it highly accessible.

Flower

Flower might be considered the definitive casual PlayStation game. Yeah, the mediative qualities and serene gameplay are arguably not for everyone, but it is unique and accessible. In effect, it lacks any challenge, as players can’t lose a level or progress, yet its emotional arc is undeniable.

Stardew Valley

Ported to PS4 in 2016, Stardew Valley feels more natural as a Nintendo game than on the Sony console. That said, the PS reviews were overwhelmingly positive. Play at your own pace with no pressure to succeed as you build and manage your farm. It’s the very definition of a relaxing video game.

Untitled Goose Game

If Stardew Valley is relaxing, Untitled Goose Game is the polar opposite. It’s silly and endlessly inventive, although some players will certainly believe it’s a bit too repetitive and short. Nonetheless, it certainly fits our definition of a casual game.

Night in the Woods

One of the best games of 2017 for the PS4, Night in the Woods takes you on a journey of self-realization. Like others on this list, the focus is on stories and characters rather than full-blown gameplay.

A Short Hike

This one, which was ported to PlayStation in late 2021, has been celebrated for its lack of urgency, controlling Claire, a curious bird tasked with exploring the island. It’s short and comforting, and that’s exactly what makes it appealing.

What Remains of Edith Finch

Cited as one of the “finest magical-realism stories” in gaming history, What Remains of Edith Finch is a narrative-focused game where you must explore the Finch house, revealing secrets of the family’s history that connect together like building blocks. Almost the perfect exploration game.

Katamari Damacy

Katamari Damacy can be challenging at times, but it still feels like a casual game as you take on a mission to rebuild the stars. The original came out for PS2 in 2004, but a remaster for the PS4 released in 2020 is well worth playing.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...