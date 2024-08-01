PS5: Why Is The New Entrant In The Market Creating Fuss?

In October 2023, Sony’s PlayStation 5 made its global entry, and the series was slimmer than ever. At first, it was introduced to the US market, but later, it was followed by Europe, Japan, and even India.

On 5th April, Sony announced their latest PS 5 Slim Series. The two common variants are the (CFI-2000 model group – slim) or PS 5 Console 5 and the (CFI-2000 model group – slim) or PS 5 Digital Edition.

Primary Features About PlayStation 5 Slim You Should Know

If you carefully observe the console in this photo, you’ll notice not much has changed. The design remains more or less the same, but the new Slim series has become lighter and slimmer than before. Moreover, it has become 30% thinner, and the overall weight has reduced to 24% compared to its original counterparts.

Sony has taken things to another level by incorporating 1TB storage, which is 200 GB greater than its predecessor with 825 GB. You’ll be surprised to hear that it supports an additional NVMe slot that connects third-party storage cards externally.

Features that remain the same: RAM, processor capabilities, and graphics.

Other Specifications

PlayStation 5 consists of a processor with x86-64-AMD Ryzen “Zen 2” that has 16 threads and eight cores. Thus, gamers can make use of a clock variable frequency that goes upto 3.5 GHz.

AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine comes along with the PlayStation CPU, which further encourages Ray Tracing Acceleration. Hence, the variable frequency can go upto 2.23 GHz.

The retail box also consists of a Dual Sense wireless controller, which is also introduced recently. It features dynamic trigger and haptic feedback effects. Furthermore, it encompasses a two-point touchpad that has a click mechanism, a built-in microphone, and a motion-sensing system.

Storage Architecture Of PlayStation 5

Let's learn a little bit more about its storage architecture:

Its internal storage is a custom-built solid-state drive consisting of 825 GB that consists of a 12-channel interface. The atypical drive size is ideal for a 12-channel pathway instead of a common 1 TB or 512 GB unit.

The decompression unit supports zlib, which makes the Playstation Unit atypical with 8-9 GB/s. Game developers who played on PS 4 requested a fast SSD, which would make the theoretical raw read speed of the game 100 times faster. However, the only concern was to remove input/output bottleneck points.

To end this conflict, the brand Sony came up with a custom chip that had multiple coprocessors that worked together along with the flash memory controller. The result? It reduced latency and increased efficiency while absorbing channel data in the system.

Another New Debutant That’s Yet To Come: PS5 Pro

There has been no official announcement regarding the PlayStation 5 Pro, but there are innumerable rumors about it. Let’s know more.

Sony stuck to its previous form while releasing its latest mid-generation console variants. This was quite evident when it introduced the new model of the PS5 Slim, which replaced the PS5. But the bigger focus is on PS 5 Pro!

However, there was a giant console release along with a more powerful variant than PlayStation 4. Unlike the latest model, PS4 Pro has provided gamers with a more performant machine that gives them a unique experience of gaming. Until now, gamers have considered this to be the best.

What is PS5 Pro: It is a mid-generation successor upgrade of PlayStation 5’s console.

The most expected upgrades: The hardware is predicted to be more powerful with improvements in speed and CPU power. Gamers can also get a boost in its storage capacity.

It is important to note that there has been no confirmed price or release date for the new PS 5 Pro. Hence, it would be best if gamers keep following their favorite gaming platforms for the latest updates.

