PS5 vs PS5 Pro – Everything you need to know

The PlayStation 5 proved to be a real success for Sony when it launched and has helped redefine gaming for a new era. This was a few years ago though, and the recent launch of the PS5 Pro has shaken the gaming landscape up even more. Loyal PlayStation players have felt this more keenly than everyone else, as they wonder whether upgrading to a PS5 Pro is worth it or if they should stick with their PS5.

To help people decide on which way to jump, our guide below compares the two base console models in key areas to see how they rate.

PS5

Manufacturer: Sony

Model: PS5

CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores 3.5GHz (Variable Frequency)

Storage: Custom 825GB SSD

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (Variable Frequency)

Memory: 16GB GDDR6

Size: 15.4″ x 4.1″ x 10.24″

Weight: 9.9lb

Release Date: November 2020

Price: $499

PS5 Pro

Manufacturer: Sony

Model: PS5 Pro

CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores

Storage: Custom 2TB SSD

GPU: 16.7 TFLOPs, AMD Radeon, RDNA graphics engine

Memory: 16GB GDDR6 and 2GB DDR5

Size: 15.2” x 3.5” x 8.5”

Weight: 6.8lb

Release Date: November 2024

Price: $699

The above specifications comparison is a great intro to what each machine offers and which areas they differ in. Looking over them, it’s obvious that the main headlines are the extra storage, better Wi-Fi and enhanced graphics the PS5 Pro brings to the table.

But how do things pan out when we take a deeper dive into how each machine stacks up?

How does the hardware compare?

When comparing the two consoles, there is not much difference in terms of the CPU setup. For most players, the GPU is where the PS5 Pro has a real edge over the PS5. Although it’s not a mind-blowing leap forward in terms of performance, the new GPU unit does offer a noticeable upgrade for PS5 play.

The PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) tech in the Pro is not found in the PS5. This is an AI-backed feature which delivers upscaled graphics in games. PSSR also provides enhanced framerates and the ability to game in up to 8K resolution.

The PS5 on the other hand taps out at 120 frames per second and provides a 4K gaming experience. Due to this and its remodeled GPU, which Sony says has around 67% more cores than the PS5, the PS5 Pro is far more advanced in terms of graphical performance.

One other key hardware comparison is the Wi-Fi. The PS5 has Wi-Fi 6 but the Pro has Wi-Fi 7. This means that online gaming and game downloads are much smoother on the newer machine. Of course, updated Wi-Fi on the Pro also comes in handy for much more than just playing video games online. It opens up a new world of gaming opportunities for players on a wider scale. Sweepstakes casinos are a good example of this and are special types of iGaming platforms which offer free to play games. The most popular social casinos shown at Sweepstakescasino also have awesome customer support, bonus offers and lots of games to choose from.

The superior Wi-Fi on the PS5 Pro makes trying games on these digital gaming hubs more enjoyable and shows how this next-gen console is about much more than just online video games.

Let’s talk money

Unless you have a ton of cash sitting in your bank account to spend on gaming, price is always key when choosing which console to buy. This makes how much each machine costs an important comparison.

The main takeaway is that the PS5 Pro is a lot more expensive than the PS5. It cost $699 on release, compared to $499 for a standard PS5. For many gamers, this price point is a little high, and makes upgrading to the newer PS5 Pro too expensive.

This is even more of an issue when you consider that the PS5 Pro is an all-digital console and does not come with the same extras the PS5 does out of the box. If you want a disc drive, vertical stand or extra controller for the PS5 Pro for example, it will cost you extra.

To be fair to the newer console though, the higher cost does reflect how expensive everything now is in general as well as the innovative new tech it contains.

Looks and size

When looking at the PS5 vs the PS5 Pro, this is one area where the two machines are pretty similar. The PS5 Pro measures 15.2” x 3.5” x 8.5”, which is a little smaller than the PS5 at 15.4″ x 4.1″ x 10.24″. The newer console is also a little lighter with the Pro weighing around 6.8lb and the PS5 around 9.9lb. Paying for a PS5 Pro just because it’s a bit smaller and lighter might not be for everyone.

These consoles are fairly similar in terms of looks, with the PS5 Pro not straying too far from the PS5 aesthetic. The major design difference with the Pro are the black ribbed vents across the console’s center but this is a minor change for most players.

Storage and memory

We love putting together the best hardware reviews for gamers and had a blast comparing the PS5 and PS5 Pro. One area where there was a clear difference between these consoles is how much memory and internal storage they offer.

The PS5 has 825GB of SSD internal space which is decent enough but can fill up over time. The PS5 Pro has beefed this up and has a huge 2TB of SSD internal storage. This is a major increase and provides more room for saving games.

The PS5 Pro also has a slight edge when it comes to memory capacity. It has 16GB GDDR6 and 2GB DDR5 included, while the PS5 has 16GB GDDR6. This gives the newer machine around 2GB of extra RAM to play with and allows it to provide a more responsive gaming experience.

Wired for sound

Sound is always a key feature of any console, as it can make games more immersive and entertaining to play. The original PS5 scores well in this area and had a custom Tempest 3D Audio engine powering it. Dolby Atmos and 7.1 surround sound provide crystal-clear sound. In truth, the PS5 Pro generally offers the same in terms of audio quality and features, so it sounds pretty similar to the PS5 and there is no obvious leap forward in audio quality.

PS5 vs PS5 Pro: The final showdown

The above sets out how each console performs in key areas and how they match up against one another. The choice of which to buy or whether to upgrade to a PS5 Pro is ultimately a personal one. The PS5 remains an excellent machine for gaming and combines fabulous performance with sharp graphics, lots of games and stylish looks.

The PS5 Pro has all of this plus a few new features, such as PSSR, advanced ray racing and a beefier GPU, to offer superior visuals. It’s also important to remember the enhanced Wi-Fi capability of the Pro and the extra storage and memory it comes with. While this does come at a price and you don’t get as much in the box as you do with a PS5, this might be enough to convince some PS fans to purchase the Pro.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...