PlayStation Meets Wagering: The Rise of Games with Betting Features

The convergence of traditional video gaming and online gambling is becoming more widely adopted as the gaming experience in both industries evolves. Many modern games now incorporate gambling-like features. The same is true vice versa, many online casinos are starting to adopt interactive game elements to enhance user engagement. The intersection of the two worlds has led to a new genre of video game entertainment that incorporates immersive betting features that not only enhance the gameplay for users but can create an additional source of income for game developers.

Evolution of Online Betting

Online Casinos have been increasingly incorporating elements from video games into their platform experiences. For example, many platforms now offer comprehensive blogs and guides to help their players along the way. These ‘cheat codes’ help players understand game mechanics and help them integrate strategic elements into their gameplay. Whilst games like baccarat are known for being one of the most volatile games, players can learn strategies like the ‘Tie Bet Strategy’ to help them along the way.

Many iGaming platforms now embrace how-to guides and handy strategic tips for players, like those found here for baccarat. Many casino games are seen as games of chance and luck, however, developing a strategy for your play is common in the video game world.

The evolution of online betting has been something to behold, with it transforming from simple digital replicas of casino games into the immersive experiences they are today. Over the years online casino games have slowly started to mimic video games. Platforms offer a range of interactive games, high-quality user interfaces, incredible graphics, and enhanced narratives.

All of this fosters an environment that allows a player to feel like they are immersed in a video game, where the distinction between the two is becoming increasingly subtle. This shift in the online casino world attracts a broader audience, enticing those who may not have historically been interested in traditional gambling formats.

Convergence of Video Games and Gambling

Over recent years we have started to see more game developers blend the word of video gaming and gambling. This is notably done by incorporating gambling mechanics into video games. This has also led to a rise in games in which players can wager or practice casino-style mini-games.

Research by Johnson and Brock (2019) highlights the trend of the video game and gambling convergence. Noting that video games are increasingly incorporating gambling systems which helps to appeal to new demographics. However, it is not just in-game wagering where this is happening either. Many have taken to wagering on eSports tournament outcomes or creating and betting on fantasy league teams.

Examples of Gambling Features in Video Games

Grand Theft Auto Series

Among rockstar games, Grand Theft Auto has been the backbone of PlayStation gaming for years and was a trendsetter in open-world gameplay. Many games in the series include in-game casinos where players can participate in gambling activities. Games available include poker, blackjack, and virtual slot machines. These add an immersive depth to the game, allowing users to experience virtual gambling within the Grand Theft Auto universe.





The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 is an action role-playing game, which features a card game called Gwent. Gwent has become a popular mini-game for players. Gwent involves strategic gameplay and betting features, encompassing a gambling-like experience within the game setting.

Red Dead Redemption Series

The Red Dead Redemption Series is set in the American frontier. The series allows its players to participate in traditional gambling activities such as poker and blackjack. Excitingly, the gambling experience is tied into the game’s storyline, giving them historical context and adding an element of realism to the narrative.

Final Fantasy Series

Many of the Final Fantasy installments include card games like Triple Triad. This allows players to collect and bet on cards. The gambling elements in the series offer a mini-game break from the main storyline. They also add an element of strategic gambling to the gaming experience.

The Sims 3: Lucky Palms Expansion

The Sims is an extremely popular life simulation game and many of the installments feature casinos. Characters can immerse themselves in gambling activities, including slot machines and blackjack. Players can explore the fun and the consequences of gambling in a virtual and controlled world.



Additionally, many other games are starting to include gambling features in their gameplay. Multiplayer games have started to feature loot boxes, which function similarly to slot machines. Players can access randomized rewards which can often be purchased with real money. This has become highly profitable for game developers and has led to its adoption across many game franchises.

Conclusion

The convergence of video games and gambling activities is transforming the world of interactive entertainment. Online casinos take a huge amount of inspiration from the video game world. However, more specifically, huge video game franchises incorporate interactive gambling features into in-game play.

This offers exciting and thrilling experiences for video game players, with opportunities to participate in mini-games or experience realism within the storyline. There is no doubt that as video game technology continues to advance, it will keep embedding elements of betting features into the gaming experience.

