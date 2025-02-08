Download Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.23 on PlayStation: get the opportunity to grow unique crops in your world, and get more food!

Minecraft PE 1.23 on PlayStation: Last Update

Players who have long wanted to get more unique seeds in the virtual world should install Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.23 on PlayStation. These are not only new seeds, but also items for harvesting. The developers have also added some decorative elements that will help create unique locations. Users get a lot of farming opportunities which they did not have in Minecraft 1.21.51 apk.

The developers propose using unique seeds to grow vegetables and fruits, protect crops from mobs with a scarecrow, and even find them on a tractor by collecting monsters.

Cabbage

Vegetables are an integral part of the game world. Minecraft PE 1.23 on PlayStation has new options for those who want to try something new. For example, users can grow cabbage. Moreover, after harvesting, they will not only be able to eat it themselves, but also feed it to rabbits.

It is also an opportunity to get a new source of food for the characters.

Grape

It is worth trying to grow grapes to get another meal option for Steve. MCPE 1.23 on PlayStation players may notice that this plant looks beautiful and can become a decorative element for creating a location. These blocks are somewhat similar to hanging moss from Minecraft 1.22 version in the way they grow.

Users should also prepare some drinks from grapes that were not previously available in the game.

Rye

Minecraft PE 1.23 on PlayStation users usually grow wheat in the game world to cook different dishes and satisfy their hunger. The developers offer a unique alternative to this culture in Minecraft.

Rye does not require much effort to grow, as the process is similar to using wheat.

Tractor

After Minecraft 1.23 on PlayStation players manage to grow new crops in the virtual world, they should take care of harvesting. It is worth using a tractor for this.

Players can use it not only to take care of getting more food, but also to travel on new vehicles.

Scarecrow

To create the best conditions for growing crops in Minecraft 1.23 on PlayStation, it is worth using scarecrow. This item can scare away anyone who dares to come to the territory for the harvest. Players can add many such items to the game to create a better farming space.

The new facility is also useful for those who want to create Halloween-themed horror locations or simply scare their friends in multiplayer mode.

