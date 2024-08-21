Genshin Impact Dendro Characters Ranked

Genshin Impact is an open-world game on different platforms such as PlayStation, PC, and Mobile. The developers of Genshin Impact have introduced the Dendro element with the new region of Sumeru. This new element introduced new gameplay possibilities and a lot of new characters. Dendro interacts with other elements and produces reactions such as Bloom and Quicken. In this article, we will be discussing the ranking of all the characters in Dendro from the least to the strongest. We will identify what makes each character unique and why they occupy a specific position on the list.

9. Kaveh

Kaveh is a 4-star character and wields a large sword known as a claymore. She is designed to be a damage dealer, but she has some issues. Kaveh is skilled in making Bloom reactions, which produce exploding seeds. However, she is quite challenging to construct because he requires the right set of stats to be effective, ranking at the last of the list. This makes her less useful than other characters that are easier to use. Even though Kaveh is an entertaining character to use, she is not as powerful as other characters which is why she occupies the last position.

8. Baizhu

Baizhu is a 5-star character that wields a catalyst. She is primarily a healer, but she seeks to do too much at a time. Baizhu can heal, create shields, and apply Dendro to enemies. The problem is, she’s not very good at any of these jobs. Due to her average abilities in all fields, she is 8th on our list. There are more efficient healers in the game, and other characters can utilize Dendro more effectively. This is why Baizhu is low on the list, despite being a 5-star character; she just isn’t as great as she should be. You can also refer to their tier list in 4.5 for details.

7. Collei

Collei is a 4-star archer and one of the first Dendro characters available in the game to acquire. She is easy to acquire, which is perfect for beginners. Collei’s main role is to instantly use Dendro on the enemy to provide setup for other characters. While she is not very effective in terms of inflicting damage, she is useful as a support character. Collei is easy to play and versatile, which is suitable for many teams, and recommended for players who are just beginning to use Dendro. Due to her ineffective damage, she is ranked on 7th on our list.

6. Kirara

Kirara is a 4-star character who wields a sword as her weapon of choice. What sets her apart is the fact that she can build shields for the team. She can also use Dendro on enemies, but not as effectively as some of the other characters. Kirara has a fun ability that transforms her into a rolling thing, which is very useful for moving through the game space. Kirara is not an expert in any of these fields, but she possesses a variety of skills. Thus she is ranked 6th on our list as she can be useful in various scenarios. You can buy Genesis Crystal and upgrade her for more powerful performance.

5. Yaoyao

Yaoyao is a 4-star character, and her weapon is a polearm. She is one of the very few characters from the Dendro element that can provide healing to the team. Yaoyao can heal and apply Dendro at the same time, thus ranking 5th. Although her healing is not as potent as that of other healers, having healing and Dendro makes her useful. She is particularly valuable in Dendro reaction-centered teams, where she serves as the backbone of the team’s health and reaction enabler.

4. Dendro Traveler

The Dendro Traveler comes 4th because of their ease of acquisition and functionality. Their Elemental Skill charges Dendro and their Burst places a massive Dendro field, perfect for reactions. It is versatile in its approach and can be built as support or even a sub DPS depending on the team composition. However, they possess less personal damage than 5-star characters and have certain energy concerns. Nevertheless, their versatility and decent effectiveness in Dendro-centric compositions make them a good choice for those who do not have higher-ranked Dendro characters.

3. Tighnari

Tighnari ranks in 3rd place as a 5-star Dendro archer. Her strength is in her charged shots that can hit fast and deal a lot of Dendro damage. Tighnari is particularly good at proccing the Spread reaction, which increases her damage potential by a significant amount. Her Elemental Skill assists in charging these shots more quickly, and her Burst offers more Dendro application and damage. Tighnari is a fast-switching character, which makes her rather flexible in most team compositions. As a Dendro DPS, she is much better than most but still behind Alhaitham and Nahida, as they are more versatile and good off-field characters.

2. Alhaitham

Alhaitham ranks 2nd in the list as she is a flexible and highly potent 5-star Dendro sword character. She is versatile, capable of being a main DPS and a sub-DPS, that always deals Dendro damage whether on or off the field. Alhaitham is best used for quick application of Dendro, making him ideal for reacting to Elemental Skill and Burst occurrences such as Spread and Bloom. His unique mechanic of creating and consuming Chisel-Light Mirrors is highly versatile and provides a lot of damage. Alhaitham’s kit increases with Attack and Elemental Mastery, which opens up a variety of possible builds. Although not as versatile as Nahida, his high personal damage and flexibility put him in the category of one of the best Dendro characters.

1. Nahida

First on the list is Nahida, the so-called Dendro Archon. She is considered the best Dendro character in the game by the majority of players with a 5-star character rating. Nahida masters the movement of Dendro on enemies, both on and off the field. Her Elemental Skill can apply on multiple enemies and deal Dendro damage to them periodically. Her Elemental Burst increases the Elemental Mastery of the entire team and can cause powerful reactions. What is even more unique about Nahida is her flexibility. She can be very effective as a damage dealer to maximize her DPS or as support to enhance the whole team’s performance.

Conclusion

Dendro element has enriched Genshin Impact’s gameplay, and each Dendro character is unique. Despite having lower ratings as compared to some of the characters like Nahida and Alhaitham the lower-ranked characters are also capable of dealing damage in certain situations.

Just to recall, Genshin Impact is a game that relies a lot on team composition and, to some extent, players’ preferences. A character that is ranked lower on this list may be even more beneficial for filling the gaps on your team.

Perhaps, this ranking may shift as more characters are introduced in the game. These are our choices of the top Dendro characters in Genshin Impact for now. Hopefully, this list will help you make wise decisions regarding Dendro characters.

Share this: Facebook

X

