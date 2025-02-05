Games Like Pokémon on PS5 – Our Top 5 Picks

Pokémon fans who own a PlayStation 5 likely wish they could play their favorite game on the console. Unfortunately, due to Pokémon’s affiliation with Nintendo, its games are not available on the PS5. However, if you love the concept and gameplay of Pokémon, there are several PS5 titles that can offer a similar experience.

So, what criteria should we consider when looking for Pokémon-like games on PS5? The key aspects that make Pokémon so beloved are collectible monsters, turn-based battles, and the thrill of exploring a vast, adventure-filled world.

5 Pokemon-like Games on PS5

While Pokémon remains exclusive to Nintendo, there are still plenty of PS4 and PS5 games that capture the same monster-catching, battling, and exploration mechanics. If you enjoy catching and training creatures and turn-based battles in an open-world setting these titles offer a similar experience with their own unique twists.

But if you don’t have a console, Pokémon cards are the next best thing. The Pokémon Trading Card Game lets players experience the thrill of collecting, strategizing, and battling—just like in the video games. With rare holographic cards, competitive play, and ever-expanding sets, it’s a great way to stay engaged with the franchise outside of gaming.

Now, let’s dive into the best Pokémon-like games available on PS5.

Temtem

Temtem is probably the closest game to Pokémon on the PS5. The game is set in a world where players capture and train creatures known as Temtem, and then use them in battles against other Tamers. The game features turn-based battles, various creatures to collect and train, and an open-world for players to explore.

So what sets Temtem apart?

Unlike Pokémon, Temtem features a more detailed breeding system, allowing players to create unique Temtem by combining the traits of different creatures. Additionally, wild encounters are not random—players can see Temtem roaming the world and choose to engage or avoid them.

Players can also decorate their houses, and trade Temtems with other players. The game is constantly updated with new content, making it an ever-evolving experience for players.

Rating & Price

Price: $44.99

$44.99 IGN: 7/10

7/10 Steam Rating: 9/10

Nexomon: Extinction

In Nexomon: Extinction, players take on the role of a Tamer and embark on a journey to collect over 380 unique creatures known as Nexomon. These creatures, like Pokémon, have their own strengths, weaknesses, and evolutionary paths.

The game differs from Pokémon in its focus on dark humor and satire. It also offers a more mature narrative, tackling corruption, greed, and exploitation themes. The battles remain turn-based, but instead of relying on PP for moves, each Nexomon has a stamina system, requiring players to manage their attacks strategically.

Even though it was released on the PS4 a few years ago, it’s now available on the PS5. While it doesn’t have a dedicated next-gen upgrade, it still offers a fun and addictive experience for fans of the Pokémon franchise.

Trophies & Completion Challenge

For trophy hunters, Nexomon: Extinction offers a challenging list of achievements. The bulk of the trophies require capturing all Nexomon and defeating all tamers throughout the game. Players will also need to complete a second playthrough to earn the gold trophy ‘Destroy Omnicron (For Real).’

Rating & Price

Price: $19.99 (Official PlayStation Store)

$19.99 (Official PlayStation Store) Metacritic Score: 71%

71% Steam Rating: 9/10

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, in many ways, saved the monster-collecting genre for the PS3. Its beautiful animation, captivating story, and unique battle system made it a fan favorite upon its release in 2013 (2011 in Japan). The good news? It was remastered and released for the PS4 in 2019 and is now available on the PS5.

Developed by Level-5 with stunning animation from Studio Ghibli, this JRPG follows Oliver, a young boy who travels to a magical world and befriends creatures called Familiars, which fight alongside him.

Like Pokémon, players can catch and train Familiars, evolve them, and battle against other trainers. Battles are also turn-based, allowing users to command their Familiars to use various abilities and attacks against enemies.

While Pokémon games are known for their lighthearted and fun adventures, this game offers a stronger narrative with Studio Ghibli’s signature charm.

Price & Reviews

Price: $49.99 (Official PlayStation Store)

$49.99 (Official PlayStation Store) IGN score: 9.4

9.4 Metacritic score: 85%

Monster Crown

Monster Crown imitates Pokémon’s monster-collecting formula, in which players can catch and train monsters. However, the game takes a darker and more mature approach, introducing morality-based choices, hybrid breeding, and an open-world setting.

In this open-world, monsters rule the land and vie for power. Players, meanwhile, must pact with monsters, explore the treacherous landscape, and decide what type of ruler they want to be. Will you rule through fear or kindness? This morality-based gameplay adds a depth and complexity not found in traditional Pokémon games.

Older Pokemon gaming fans will also enjoy the game’s pixel art style, reminiscent of classic Game Boy Pokémon games. But make no mistake, Monster Crown sets itself apart with its unique features and gameplay elements.

Price & Reviews

Price: $19.99 (Steam)

$19.99 (Steam) Metacritic score: 62%

62% Steam: 6/10

Digimon World Next Order

Remember in the late 90s and early 2000s when there was a debate on which was better: Pokémon or Digimon? Digimon seemed like the only series that could give Pokémon a run for its money. While not available on the PS5, players can still experience the nostalgic nostalgia of Digimon with Digimon World Next Order on PS4.

Similar to traditional Pokémon games, players must catch and train digital monsters known as Digimon. However, instead of battling other trainers, players control two Digimon simultaneously in real-time battles against wild monsters. This makes battles a bit more chaotic and fast-paced compared to Pokémon’s turn-based system.

But where Digimon World Next Order truly shines is in its relationship-building mechanic. Players don’t simply throw a Pokéball to catch a Digimon, they must nurture and bond with them through feeding, training, and even scolding. These interactions not only affect the Digimon’s stats but also their overall personality and evolution.

Price & Reviews

Price: $59.99 (PlayStation Store)

$59.99 (PlayStation Store) Metacritic score: 68%

68% TheGamer: 4/10

Can Any Game Really Compare to Pokemon?

In the end, it’s unfair to try and compare Monster Crown and Digimon World Next Order to Pokémon. Each offers unique storylines that delve into the world of monsters in different ways. However, the games above do offer similar mechanics that fans of Pokémon could enjoy.

Ultimately, it’s up to personal preference and nostalgia factor when deciding which game to try out. But one thing is for sure, there will always be room in gamers’ hearts for monster-catching games like these. So why not give them both a chance and see which one reigns supreme? Happy hunting!

