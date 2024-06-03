First PlayStation Title With Tradeable NFTs Coming This Year

This year, all eyes have been on PlayStation and its growing connection with the blockchain and crypto space. In March, it was reported that its parent company had filed patents for ‘super-fungible tokens’ which are blockchain-based assets. Once these reports came out, there was intense speculation about the company wanting to move into the blockchain gaming space.

It is no secret that blockchain-based assets are becoming more popular. Whether you want to trade NFTs in a game or bet crypto on an anonymous casino, there’ll be something for you. And, as Kane Pepi explains, consumers are endlessly looking for tested operators to get their crypto gambling needs met.

Now, there is even more evidence of PlayStation getting into the blockchain space as its first title with tradeable NFTs should be launching this year.

Off the Grid With Blockchain

This new development comes courtesy of Gunzilla Games which has announced that its upcoming title ‘Off The Grid’ will have integration with OpenSea, a major NFT marketplace. This integration will essentially mean that those who play the game can trade NFT items on the marketplace.

OpenSea, on its part, will integrate Gunzilla’s GUNZ blockchain, which will see both ecosystems seamlessly interact. NFTs have been used as in-game assets and even characters for years and while NFTs saw their peak around 2022, they continue to see millions of dollars in trading volume per month.

In a statement, Gunzilla Games said, “ “Players and OpenSea users alike will be able to trade in-game NFT items for any game built on the GUNZ blockchain and utilize the GUN token as the exclusive method of payment.”

The game is set to be released later this year and will be available on both PlayStation and Xbox. If all goes well, it will be the first title on PlayStation to feature tradeable NFTs and fits in with the company’s current pursuit of blockchain-based endeavours.

Why Blockchain is All The Rage

Anyone who has followed the trajectory of blockchain-based assets in the gaming space will know that it hasn’t been smooth sailing. Many gamers pushed back against the inclusion of blockchain by their favourite companies and called it everything from a cash grab to a scam.

But years later, it seems that blockchain continues to hold onto a place in gaming. A lot of this can be put down to the fact that the crypto space, and the number of anonymous casino sites that allow crypto deposits and withdrawals, are simply bigger than ever. More people are investing in various digital assets and tokens like Bitcoin have reached new price highs and can be bought into more easily.

The financial viability of crypto simply means that brands like PlayStation will see more of its presence. Of course, the controversy surrounding the use of crypto will not go away overnight but as more projects use these assets, there is more opportunity to offer value to players.

And while some players have gotten on board with these assets and are happy to use them, others remain sceptical and unconvinced.

Share this: Facebook

X

