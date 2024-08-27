Essay Writing Tips for Analyzing the Storytelling Techniques in PlayStation Games

Analysing storytelling in PlayStation games offers a fresh opportunity to think about narratives that combine visual art, sound, and interaction. Writing an essay for school, or just exercising your powers of analysis, requires you to be familiar with the basic issues that surround storytelling and how to think about it. The following bullet points contain tips that will help you break down the storytelling elements in PlayStation games.

1. Identify the Narrative Structure

Identify the narrative structure of the game you’re writing about first – this is your frame for the essay.

Linear Narrative: Does the game have a straightforward, chronological story?

Non-linear Narrative: Does the story allow players to explore different paths or timelines?

Branching Narrative: Are there multiple outcomes based on the player’s choices?

Dynamic Narrative: Does the story change as a result of player actions or gameplay events?

We discover the secrets of these structures only in order to explain how the narrative is delivered and played.

2. Examine Character Development

Characters are at the core of every story, so in the PlayStation medium they often develop as players interact with them.

Talk about how characters are introduced and developed. Are they well-rounded characters with fleshed-out background stories? Do they change as they play through this game? Point out pivotal moments that shape the character arc and describe how they build the narrative.

Ground your argument in more specific examples from the game – in the case of The Last of Us, Ellie's progression from an adolescent to a brutal survivor is crucial to the drama of the game.

Ground your argument in more specific examples from the game – in the case of The Last of Us, Ellie’s progression from an adolescent to a brutal survivor is crucial to the drama of the game.

3. Analyse the Use of Visuals and Audio

Visuals and audio aren’t just background elements—they play a significant role in storytelling.

Research indicates that nearly all (85 per cent) gamers believe audio and visuals are critical to their experience.

Write about how the game’s art style contributes to its tone and atmosphere. Does it have realistic graphics or a more stylised presentation? Has the game manipulated your experience at all using lighting, colour and camera angles?

Likewise, consider the audio. How does the soundtrack affect the emotional tenor of the moment? What about any sound effects or voice acting? All of these elements combine and work together to help you feel immersed in the story.

4. Compare Player Agency vs. Narrative Control

Player agency is the level of control that the player has over the story in a game, and narrative control is the level of control that the game itself has over the storyline.

Here’s a comparison:

Aspect Player Agency Narrative Control Player Choices Choices impact the story outcome Story outcome is mostly fixed Storyline Flexibility High – Multiple endings or paths Low – Predetermined storyline Immersion Increases with more choices Consistent experience for all players Example Games Detroit: Become Human (high agency) God of War (high narrative control)

In your essay, reflect on the balance between these two facets and how it impacts storytelling. Does the game give you meaningful choices that alter the narrative? Or does it keep you on a predetermined rails that lends itself to a particular story?

5. Discuss the Role of Themes and Motifs

Themes and motifs are essential for understanding the deeper meaning behind a game’s story.

What are those central themes of the game? Is it about survival? About identity? Or perhaps about redemption? How are those themes introduced? How do they develop over time? Are there any recurring symbols or motifs that reinforce those themes?

For instance, the struggle between nature and technology in Horizon Zero Dawn is made explicit in the lore of an Earth regrown with robot animals. Explain how these themes are embedded in the gameplay and narrative.

6. Evaluate the Impact of Interactive Storytelling

Thirdly, we have the player connecting emotionally with the narrative of the game. This is often the key to a game feeling memorable.

Think about how the game uses narrative to make emotional connections with you. Does it create tension by pacing? Does it make you care about the plight and victories of the characters? Give some examples of the game’s story that made you feel this way.

For example, in Journey, the use of minimalist narratives and cooperative game mechanics results in a very rich, emotional experience without any dialogue. Explain how this contributes to the depth of the game’s overall emotionality.

7. Reflect on Emotional Engagement

Finally, consider the emotional tenor of the story itself. It’s this emotional engagement that is often what makes a game memorable.

Reflect on the ways that the game uses narrative devices to inspire emotional responses. Does it build tension through pacing? Does it build empathy for characters based on what? Provide examples of how the narrative of the game speaks to the player.

For example, in Journey’s wordless narrative, how do its minimalist elements and co-op mechanism contribute to its resonating emotional depth?

Conclusion

In analysing what makes videos games like PlayStation work as stories, it’s useful to look at elements from story structure to visual and audio elements to how interactive elements create immersion, and how choices that writers make about character, theme and the interplay between the control a character has in a scene and the control the player has in the story create ‘storiness’. Using these tips can help you to create a compelling essay that organises your thinking and walks the reader through a narrative analysis that captures what’s at stake in video games as storytelling media.

